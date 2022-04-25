Without the injured Booker, the team with the best record of the regular lost 118-103 game-4 against the Pelicans dragged by Ingram and Valanciunas

The Pelicans dominate Game 4 and are now 2-2 in the series with the Suns. Yes, it’s all true: New Orleans, game 1 won and 12 lost this season, arrived in the playoffs from the back door of the play-in, with a losing record, 36-46, is making the first round series with Phoenix, the team with the best NBA record, a battle. Uncertain, to be honest.

The reasons for a surprise – Because Booker is injured, of course, but also because Ingram is consecrating himself as champion, tonight he scored 30 points, Valanciunas is holding his own against Ayton, the Lithuanian’s 26 points are his record at the playoff level, because the kids, the freshmen , Jones above all, fantastic in defense, they are playing with the cheek of their age, without pressure. The Pels were considered a sparring partner, prior to the series. And instead … Instead in Louisiana this time it ends 118-103. Paul, fabulous and decisive in the last quarter of race-1 and race-3, this time does not score any points in the 4th period and the Suns find themselves naked, suddenly vulnerable. They disunite, granting 42 free throws to their opponents, CP3 risks being sent off, technical fouls are flooded. Coach Williams’ boys remain favorites in the series, but if Booker cannot return due to the muscle injury to the right flexor suffered in Game-2, the rest of this first round of the playoffs becomes a chapter in basketball history to be written, without a definite script.

The match – 51-49 Phoenix in the middle of the race. Ayton with 14 points, the Suns shoot 55% from the field. The Pelicans, however, are the aggressors, in terms of attitude: 17 free throws to 2: they bivouac in the line. Ingram with 14 points. From 3 he scores no one: 3/11 for guests, 3/16 for the pride of the Big Easy. Ingram dominates at the beginning of the second half, for him 16 points in the third quarter: of technique and arrogance. McGee, yes McGee, keeps the visitors in the game by scoring all of his 7 shots taken. But it is not the right formula, it cannot work, he cannot be the offensive terminal. He needs more. The Pels have favorable inertia and climb +10: 84-74 after 36 ‘. Paul smashes assists for everyone, as if they were cards dealt by an expert casino dealer, but this time he can’t go on his own: he will close with just 4 points. Instead the Pelicans always make a basket, they don’t jam under pressure. Valanciunas proves to Ayton that he is no less worth than him, of choice n. 1 of the Doncic Draft. With a reference under the basket, scoring from the perimeter becomes easier. Paul risks expulsion for a bad foul (flagrant 1) on Jones, even Coach Williams loses his usual composure and gets a technical foul from the referees. In short, the Suns derailed, shaken by the partial l2-0 in New Orleans for 101-85. That’s what closes the race. The reigning champions of the Western Conference no longer have any, they can’t react to the knockout punch they took.

The words – Valanciunas rejoices: “We have to fight like this until the last second, our identity. Each match becomes a personal challenge. I didn’t sleep, too many thoughts, I wanted to do better than in game-3, it wasn’t my best match. We are a young team, but everyone wants to win ”. The Suns are warned.

New Orleans: Ingram 30 (10/18, 1/5, 7/10 tl), Valanciunas 26, McCollum 18. Rebounds: Valanciunas 15. Assist: Ingram 5.

Phoenix: Ayton 23 (11/14, 1/2 tl), McGee 14, Johnson 13. Rebounds: Ayton 8. Assists: Paul 11.

