The figures are available for the opening day of “The little Mermaid” in China, and while the film managed to become one of the top Hollywood movies allowed in the country, its opening day gross has been disappointing. According to EntGroup, “The little Mermaid” raised only $550,000 at the box office on its opening day, well below previous blockbuster releases. Disney in 2023.

To make a comparison, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“, which continues to play in Chinese theaters, earned 7.5 million dollars on its opening day and previews.

Previous estimates suggested that “The little Mermaidwould be one of the underperforming films of Disney in 2023, if not the worst. This happens after movies like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania“, which they managed to raise only 15.5 million and 39 million dollars, respectively. This follows a new trend for Hollywood movies, which seem to have lost their appeal to Chinese audiences, although there are exceptions such as “Avatar: The Path of Water” and the recently released “Fast X“.

On the other hand, “The little Mermaid” is off to a good start in the US market, with opening-day grosses of 38 million dollars. In addition, according to Variety, it is reported that the film of Disney is on track to reach a world total of 130 million dollars during the weekend bridge that is celebrated in the United States. With an informed production budget of 250 million dollarsthe movie will likely need to gross at least half a billion to break even, if not more.

Most Hollywood movies have underperformed in China since the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to a virtual ban on Hollywood movies for several years. In recent months, disappointing box office numbers for Hollywood blockbusters have been due in large part to an increased focus on Chinese domestically produced films and a broader government-led shift toward nationalist attitudes. But this apparently served as a catalyst for trends that were already forming. A recent analysis showed that since 2018, Chinese moviegoers had already begun to show a growing lack of interest in Hollywood movies, preferring domestically produced blockbusters.

Still, there was a clear need for Hollywood movies to be shown in China, especially after lifting the nation’s strict “Zero COVID” policy, which left many industries in financial trouble. Earlier this year, one expert even suggested that the censorship of Hollywood movies would bankrupt Chinese theater chains.

Via: CBR

