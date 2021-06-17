Hawks ahead 3-2 after the incredible comeback victory in Game-5 at Sixers, dragged by Young and 16 points for the blue. On Friday in race-6 the chance-qualification at home

Davide Chinellato & commat; dchinellato



“I told my boys: if you believe it, now is the time to prove it. I can’t find the words to define what happened next.” What happened next, incredulous Nate McMillan struggles to tell, is that his Atlanta did the impossible. Comeback victory in Philadelphia, from -26 to a sensational 109-106 final, which is worth the 3-2 in the series against the queen of the East in regular season. And the chance, at 1.30 am on the Italian night between Friday and Saturday, to win a sensational qualification for the conference final in front of the audience. A dream when at the beginning of March, before the All Star Game, the coach took over a team that was unable to express himself. And who now shows so much confidence that he has completed the third biggest comeback of the last 25 years. “You can do it if you believe it, if everyone believes it, if you continue to play the right way” says satisfied Danilo Gallinari, an important part of this feat with his 16 points and 8 rebounds.

The enterprise – Gallo, one of the few to be saved in the disastrous Hawks first half and author of the 107-104 basket with 51 ”from the end, was one of the two sparks that ignited Atlanta. The other was Lou Williams, with his 15 points in the fourth period, the one that the Hawks had started under 18 and already recovering from 85-61 in which they were 2 ‘from the third siren. “Lou kicked us off, he put us on the right path: I don’t know if we would have won without him,” says Trae Young. He is the hero of Atlanta, decisive with his 39 points and 7 assists, unleashed bull in the final when, once he found a way to sink into that Philadelphia defense that had made him such a good guard in the first half, he continued to rage. . Young, Williams, Gallo and John Collins (19 points and 11 rebounds) are the four pillars of an impossible comeback without this spirit of confidence and youth on which Atlanta is building a dream. “We never thought it was over – explains Gallo -. When you are under this and you start to recover, your confidence rises and theirs falls: that’s when you need the killer instinct and we have the players who have it. “It will also serve in Game-6: Atlanta has a huge chance, because for Philadelphia this is a blow that will be impossible not to feel the psychological burden.” We still have a job to finish – explains McMillan -. We can play much better like this, we need to figure out how to do it because winning an elimination match is one of the hardest things to do. ”For a team that has just come back from -26 away, nothing should be impossible.

The breakdown – The other side of the coin is the sensational collapse of Philadelphia, which came out to the whistles of the Wells Fargo Center, as incredulous as coach McMillan. A victory thrown away, with the team that literally imploded: not even the deadly Joel Embiid (37 points and 13 rebounds) and the extraordinary Seth Curry (36 points with 7 triples worthy of his brother Steph) were able to avoid it. Phila imploded because Embiid and Curry were left alone in the second half, scoring 38 of the team’s 44 points. The defense was perfect in the first half (Hawks kept at 31%), but in the second it melted under the blows of Williams first and then Young. Very bad Tobias Harris (4 points), Ben Simmons is once again in the dock: his 9 assists produced 26 points, but in attack he was nil (8 points with 2/4 shooting) and the inability to do basket from the line (4/14 in game-5) are making it more harmful than useful for a team that needs to know that it can trust its second best player and instead wonders in every game which Simmons will show up on the pitch. It is one of the pieces that Rivers must put back together in view of Game-6, the one in which Phila plays all season: the Sixers had started the playoffs to win the title, they find themselves with their backs to the wall and more doubts than certainties. It’s time to bring out the character, assuming that this team has something left after two sensational comebacks in the last two games.

The match – The first half of the Sixers is a total domination, with Embiid launching the escape with 17 points in the first quarter and the advantage that expands up to 62-36 that Simmons locks with 59 ”from the rest. The third quarter, Curry’s show (13 points), throws Phila 87-69 when the last 12 ‘begins. Atlanta, however, had already begun to put the bricks of his enterprise: the comeback becomes real when Williams lights up in the fourth period, with Gallo who less than 2 ‘inside the final quarter puts the triple of -11. Philadelphia reacts confused, McMillan puts Young next to Lou and finally unleashes the quintet with Gallinari, Collins and Capela (the one that bothers the Sixers the most) and the advantage tapers off. Young at 1’26 “from the end signs the first with three free, sensational overtaking, then Gallo with 51” on the clock stretches to 107-104. Embiid goes to the bezel with 10 ”on the clock: his unexpected 0/2 is what seals the feat.

Philadelphia: Embiid 37 (10/16 of two, 2/4 of three, 11/13 free throws), Curry 36, Simmons 8, Korkmaz 8. Rebounds: Embiid 13. Assists: Simmons 9.

Atlanta: GALLINARI 16 (3/6, 3/4, 1/2 tl), 8 rebounds, 1 assist in 30 ‘. Young 39 (8/17, 2/6, 17/19 tl), Collins 19, Williams 15. Rebounds: Collins 11. Assists: Young 7.