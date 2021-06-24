In the Krasnodar Territory, check-in at hotels for unvaccinated tourists will be limited from August 1. It is reported by TASS…

According to the Governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratyev, from July 1, travelers will be required to present a negative PCR test or a vaccination certificate for accommodation in hotels and boarding houses.

From August 1, the measure will be tightened – the resorts will be completely closed for unvaccinated Russians. An exception will be made only for tourists who have medical contraindications for vaccination.

“Now in the region we see an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, the number of hospitalizations is increasing,” the head of the region added.

Earlier in June, Russians planning to go on vacation were advised not to postpone vaccinations. According to Andrei Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance primary health care specialist for the adult population of the Moscow Department of Health, both doses of the drug should be received prior to departure.