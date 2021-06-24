In the resort cities of the Krasnodar Territory, including Anapa and Sochi, there will be new entry restrictions for Russians. It is reported by TASS…

The governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev, said that from July 1, tourists will be able to check into accommodation facilities only if they have a PCR test or a certificate of completing a full course of vaccination.

According to the head of the Krasnodar Territory, such measures were taken in connection with the worsening epidemiological situation and an increase in the number of people infected with COVID-19.

From August 1, the regional authorities will tighten the rules for visiting resorts – in order to prove their safety to others, travelers will have to present a certificate of vaccination. Without it, hotels and boarding houses of the resort will not accommodate guests.

This innovation will not affect only those who have a certificate from a medical institution about the presence of contraindications.

It is clarified that the new measures taken by the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory will not apply to children – they will not need vaccination certificates to be accommodated in camps.

The governor explained that the main task of the authorities now is to protect the health of people, but at the same time preserve the economy of the region.

According to the operational headquarters of the region, as of Thursday, June 24, 123 cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in the region per day. At the same time, for the entire time of the pandemic, the total number of recorded cases exceeded 50 thousand.

About 45 thousand patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, more than three thousand people died, 55 infected people are in serious condition on mechanical ventilation, five on ECMO.