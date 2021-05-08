Tunisia is introducing a full lockdown for a week to combat the spread of the coronavirus, said Prime Minister Hisham Mashishi, radio station Mosaique FM reports.

The quarantine will last from May 9 to May 16. The authorities urged citizens to abide by restrictive measures and refrain from celebrating Eid al-Adha, which ends the Muslim fast of the holy month of Ramadan on May 13.

The Ministry of the Interior of Tunisia informed the citizens that during the lockdown, family, cultural and sports events are prohibited, recreational facilities, parks and shops, travel between cities, except in urgent cases, will be closed. The borders of the popular Russian resort will also be closed.

Currently, 317 thousand cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Tunisia, of which 11 thousand were fatal. Vaccination with the Russian drug “Sputnik V” continues. Also in the country, vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson are approved for use.

The Tunisian Ministry of Health registered Sputnik V in January. The registration of the drug was issued based on an assessment of the results of clinical trials of the vaccine and was carried out under an accelerated procedure. The nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off on March 13th. The head of the country’s Ministry of Health, Fawzi Mehdi, was vaccinated with the Russian vaccine on March 22.