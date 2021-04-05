A new American study has settled the controversy raised by the role of a person’s blood type in the possibility of infection with the emerging corona virus.

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted the study that blood type does not affect the risk of infection with the virus that causes severe Covid-19 disease or hospitalization due to infection.

Previous studies had indicated that people with type A blood type were more susceptible to infection with the virus.

To determine whether this was true, US doctors analyzed the health records of more than 100,000 people who took COVID-19 testing across Utah, Idaho and Nevada between March and November 2020.

Records of these people, which indicated their blood type, revealed that there was no correlation between the two, refuting previous conclusions.

Everyone has a blood type of either A, B, AB, or O.

And there is another antigen on the cells, called Rhesus, that is either positive or negative. This determines whether a person’s subspecies is, for example, positive, negative A + or -A.

Blood groups differ depending on geography and ethnicity.

One study indicated that people of blood type (A) had more receptors that the virus could bind to, making them more susceptible to infection.

The authors of the study wrote, in their paper published on Monday, “With the contradictory reports, we set out to study large potential evidence that included more than 11,000 people newly infected with the emerging corona virus. We did not find a correlation between blood type with disease susceptibility or severity.”

They added, “Given the large and prospective nature of our study and its results, we believe that the important links between the emerging corona virus and Covid-19 disease with blood types are unlikely.