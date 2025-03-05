A white dwarf in the center of the hallus nebula, 650 light years from the earth, has been emitting an anomalous X -ray signal for 40 years. Recently, the mystery of its origin seems to have been. According to NASA, it is likely that it is radiation emitted by a destroyed planet, after being disintegrated by the force of attraction of the star.

A brief introduction to white dwarfs

When a medium star consumes all its fuel, it loses its external layers until it exposed a compressed and hot nucleus, carbon and oxygen compound. This is a white dwarf. In their process of transformation and death, the planets around them have different destinations, depending on the distance at which they are. If the planet is very close, it is likely to end up being consumed when the star becomes a red giant, an intermediate phase. If the planet is far enough, it will be saved and adapted to the new size of its star.

White dwarfs do not usually broadcast powerful X -rays, unless violent events occur around them. WD 2226-210, this stellar remnant in the center of the propeller nebula, has been producing radiation strong enough to suspect that something relevant occurs around it.

This is ‘SN 1181’, the “León Denta” supernova with a star remnant inside Almost a thousand years ago the ancient astronomers observed a sudden supernova in the sky; Today we know that it has filaments that make her see how a flower.

The planet that destroys the white dwarf

An astronomer team reviewed a decade of X-ray data from WD 2226-210. His research revealed that the strong broadcast of the White Dwarf has been constant, but presents very subtle changes that occur every 2.9 hours. For scientists, there is a particular phenomenon that explains well that fluctuation of released radiation: the star comes into contact with a path of rocky material constantly.