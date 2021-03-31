A recent study by Oregon State University revealed that when a person feels that they have resolved a disagreement, the emotional response associated with that disagreement decreases dramatically, and in some cases almost completely fades. The researchers said that this decline in stress may have a significant impact on health in general, according to what was reported by “Science Daily”.

And one will not stop stressful things from happening. But the extent of controlling these matters, ending them and resolving them will definitely be beneficial to mental health, ”said Robert Stawski, study supervisor and assistant professor at the School of Public Health and Human Sciences. .

He added, “Certainly, resolving conflict is important to maintaining wellness in everyday life.”

Researchers have long been aware of the extent to which chronic stress can affect health, from mental health issues like depression and anxiety, to physical ones, such as heart disease, a weak immune system, reproductive problems and the digestive system.

But it is not just a matter of chronic stress factors, such as poverty or violence, which can be harmful.

“The daily stress, especially minor and minor hassles that we go through throughout the day, has lasting effects on mortality, and things like infections and cognitive functions,” said Dakota Witzel, co-author and PhD student in human development and family studies at Oregon State University.

Stawski said that while one cannot always control the stresses in their life – and the lack of control over them is a stress in and of itself in many cases – one can act on an emotional response to those stresses.

He explained, “The extent to which stress is controlled so that it does not have that annoying effect on you throughout the day or for a few days, will help reduce the potential impact in the long run.”