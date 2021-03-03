S.Gradual return from lockdown, but still a long way to normal: After months of stagnation, there are first opportunities for German amateur and popular sports in the corona pandemic to relax. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states agreed on this in Berlin on Wednesday, according to their decision paper.

Depending on regional incidence values, the federal states can therefore provide for non-contact outdoor sports in small groups of a maximum of ten people as the first measure. This applies if a stable seven-day incidence of less than 50 new corona infections per 100,000 inhabitants is reached in a country or region.

If the incidence is stable or falling below 100, at least “individual sport alone or in pairs and sport in groups of up to 20 children up to 14 years of age outdoors” can be made possible. Relaxation of the ban on spectators in the Bundesliga and other professional sports are not mentioned in the decision.

Only in a further step, after 14 days, with a stable incidence below 50, can there be contact-free indoor or outdoor contact sports again. This could, for example, make it possible to visit a fitness studio again. In the resolution, non-contact sport and contact sport are not defined in more detail. After a further two weeks, contact sports in the hall would also be conceivable again, depending on the incidence.

Resolutions of the federal-state summit in full text (PDF)

For months, the lockdown athlete had slowed down in the hobby and performance area. Since the beginning of November it is no longer allowed to play, not even to train. The German Olympic Sports Confederation had on Tuesday in an open letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) expressed the desire for a perspective for club-based sport. It is “high time” for that. On Monday, the German Football Association addressed a letter to the Chancellery and Federal Minister.

According to the decision, the possible openings for sport are divided into various steps. An overview:

Third opening step (sport is not taken into account in the first two):

– If a stable seven-day incidence of less than 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is achieved in a country, then non-contact sports can be made possible outdoors in small groups of a maximum of ten people.

– With a stable or falling seven-day incidence of less than 100, the respective country can allow individual sports with a maximum of 5 people from 2 households and outdoor sports in groups of up to twenty children up to 14 years of age.

Fourth opening step:

– If the seven-day incidence in the region or country is stable below 50 for 14 days after the previous opening step, the country may allow contactless indoor and outdoor contact sports.

– If, on the other hand, the seven-day incidence two weeks after the previous opening step is between 50 and 100, contact-free indoor and outdoor contact sports can only be made possible if all participants have a negative, daily corona rapid test on the same day.

Fifth opening step:

– If the seven-day incidence is stable below 50 in the region or country for 14 days after the previous opening step, the country may resume contact sports.

– If, on the other hand, the incidence is between 50 and 100 14 days after the previous opening step, indoor contact sports are not possible. Then only contact-free sport inside and contact sport outside – but without the requirement of a test – is allowed.

161 districts in Germany are currently below the incidence threshold of 50 or below. This was based on data from the Robert Koch Institute on Wednesday morning. Due to the spread of contagious variants, experts do not assume that the incidence will fall across the board in the near future.