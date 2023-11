George Santos, accused of providing false information to be elected, faces 23 charges in court; resolution for his expulsion was presented by fellow republican | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

The United States House rejected this Wednesday (1st) the impeachment of Republican deputy George Santos, son of Brazilians.

Co-religionist Anthony d’Esposito, also elected by New York and supported by other colleagues, had presented a resolution last week to expel Santos from the house.

This Wednesday, at least two-thirds of the votes would be needed for the deputy to be impeached (289 votes), but 179 deputies voted in favor of Santos’ expulsion, 213 were against and 19 abstained.

Santos, accused of providing false information to be elected, faces 23 charges in court, including fraud, money laundering, embezzlement of public funds, false testimony, conspiracy against the country, making false statements to the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) to obtain campaign funds and falsify documents sent to this body. He pleads innocent. (With EFE Agency)