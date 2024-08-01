A resolution demanding that Venezuelan authorities immediately release the results of Sunday’s (28) elections failed to obtain the necessary support on Wednesday (31) to be approved by the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), after countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico abstained.

In an extraordinary session held in Washington (USA), the text received 17 votes in favor, none against, 11 abstentions and five absences, failing to obtain an absolute majority of the members of the Pan-American body to be approved.

The text demanded that the Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), dominated by Chavistas, which on Monday morning (29) proclaimed the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, rejected by the opposition and part of the international community, “immediately release the voting records” of each polling station.

According to the resolution, “a comprehensive verification of the results to be carried out in the presence of independent observation organizations was also necessary to ensure the transparency, credibility and legitimacy of the results.”

The resolution stressed “that it is an absolute priority to safeguard fundamental human rights in Venezuela, especially the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully without reprisals” and “the importance of protecting and preserving all equipment used in the electoral process,” including voting records.

Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, United States, Uruguay and Uruguay voted in favor.

Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Grenada, Honduras, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Saint Lucia abstained.

Dominica, Mexico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago did not participate in the session, in addition to Venezuela, which has been absent for a long time.

The Chairman of the Permanent Council, Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda Ronald Sanders, explained that representatives met for more than five hours to reach a consensus text, but this was not achieved due to a single phrase, which he did not specify.