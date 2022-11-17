Two diplomats told AFP that the resolution submitted by Canada and Finland was approved by 24 countries in the council out of 35, and Russia and China voted against it.

Seven countries abstained from voting, with two absent.

The agency previously adopted two resolutions in the same file, the first in March and the second in September, with the growing fears of a nuclear accident caused by the Russian bombing in Ukraine.

What does the decision say?

In the new resolution, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors expresses “serious concern” at Russia’s refusal to stop its attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.

Calls on Russia “to drop its unfounded demands on the Zaporizhia plant, immediately withdraw its forces and personnel, and cease all activity” against the plants in Ukraine.

international concerns