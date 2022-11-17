Two diplomats told AFP that the resolution submitted by Canada and Finland was approved by 24 countries in the council out of 35, and Russia and China voted against it.
Seven countries abstained from voting, with two absent.
The agency previously adopted two resolutions in the same file, the first in March and the second in September, with the growing fears of a nuclear accident caused by the Russian bombing in Ukraine.
What does the decision say?
- In the new resolution, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors expresses “serious concern” at Russia’s refusal to stop its attacks on Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.
- Calls on Russia “to drop its unfounded demands on the Zaporizhia plant, immediately withdraw its forces and personnel, and cease all activity” against the plants in Ukraine.
international concerns
- Of particular concern is Zaporizhia, the largest in Europe. The Russian forces have been in control since the beginning of March and are located in one of the areas annexed by Russia, specifically not far from the contact line separating the areas controlled by Kyiv and those occupied by the Russians.
- The station is subjected to regular shelling, for which both sides take responsibility.
- There have been inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency at the plant since the beginning of September. The Director-General of the UN agency, Rafael Grossi, has been conducting negotiations for weeks to establish a safe area around the site.
- Grossi said on Wednesday, on the first day of the quarterly meeting of the agency’s board of governors, that the negotiations, which he considered “very complex,” aim to achieve a “very simple goal: don’t shoot at the station, don’t shoot from the station,” calling for action “as soon as possible.” “.
