Khadijeh Karimi (back, r), Deputy Vice President for Women and Family Affairs of Iran, attends a special session of the UN Human Rights Council at United Nations headquarters. In view of the violence used by security forces against demonstrators during the ongoing protests in Iran, the UN Human Rights Council is dealing with the situation at the request of Germany and Iceland. © Martial Trezzini/dpa

The UN Human Rights Council has decided on an international investigation into the bloody crackdown on the protests in Iran.

GENEVA – The UN Human Rights Council has launched an independent investigation into ongoing violence against peaceful protesters in Iran. Experts should document violations of human rights and collect evidence so that those responsible for the violence can one day be held accountable, as Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) said.

The Council passed a corresponding resolution in Geneva on Thursday with 25 votes in favour, 6 against and 16 abstentions.

Baerbock had come specially to Thousands of people living in Iran solely for a life of dignity and committed to giving a voice without discrimination, she said.

China tried at the last minute to remove the paragraph that called for the independent investigation from the resolution. The German ambassador rejected this on behalf of the supporters, and the motion had no chance of being voted on. (dpa)