bandai namco has released a spec sheet for the upcoming anime fighting game Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connectionswhich confirms that it will run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on PS5. Obviously, this is an improvement over previous titles of Ninja Stormwhich were generally limited to 30fps in the generations of ps3 and ps4.

Meanwhile, if you play connections in ps4you’ll be looking at 1440p resolution (in ps4 pro) and 1080p (in ps4 standard) to 30fps. What is interesting is that this performance difference between PS5 and ps4 means that the players of PS5 can block users ps4 when playing online. Of course, it’s an optional setting, but if you don’t want your own frame rate to be halved for compatibility, you can avoid the users of ps4 completely.

At this point, it is worth noting that, based on what we know, connections does not support cross-play between PlayStation, Xbox, PC and nintendoswitch. In other words, if you get the game in PS5you will be limited to playing with other users of PlayStation From the beginning.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections It will be out on November 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Via: Push Square