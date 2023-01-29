For many, the Chinese car market and more generally the China represents a fundamental step in the company’s expansion process. For others, however, it represented it: in fact, the big names in the automotive sector, manufacturers but also component companies, are increasingly deciding to cut their investments in the Asian country. A reality also told by the numbers: between 2014 and 2016 the investment level was 15.7%, in the following three years it settled at 13.5%, while in the last three years it fell to 5.5%.

The microchip and semiconductor crisis but above all the management of the pandemic, with the “Zero Covid” approach which has effectively blocked the nation’s economy amid excessive restrictions and forced lockdowns, has led more and more car manufacturers to seek Alternative countries that they could advance their interests in the same way. Let’s think, for example, of Stellantis: after announcing the bankruptcy of the joint venture with the Chinese GAC for the production of Jeeps in China, the group decided to look elsewhere in view of the future, as also highlighted by the CEO Carlos Tavares according to whom the China has lost competitiveness over the past five years. “We are putting China in competition on purchases, there are a lot of opportunities in other countries, like Morocco – her words – We are more of a western company and I don’t want my company exposed in case they have to increase geopolitical tensions“.

How complex it is, however, for companies working in the automotive field scale back its presence in China? Try to explain it Repubblica on newsstands this morning, quoting the European association of components companies Clepa: “The annual value creation of China’s component industry was 163 billion, accounting for about 4 percent of global value creation and higher than that of vehicle assembly at 1.3 percent. Since 2018, China’s overseas sales of automotive parts surpassed those of the United States and Japan, ranking second after the European Union, which remains the leading exporter. The latest data on European imports confirm that the Dragon is the main supply market for auto components: in the third quarter of 2022, imports from China, without considering batteries, grew by 49% on an annual basis. Europe exports 6 billion more than it imports every year, but since 2019 imports from China have grown by 86%, while exports have risen by 2.4%”.