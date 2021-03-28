The Chancellery sees Pentecost as the earliest date for lockdown easing. The reason is the corona vaccination – which can still be thwarted.

The Corona mutations * are driving Berlin politics.

Head of the Chancellery * Helge Braun (CDU *) is particularly concerned about the effectiveness of the vaccines *.

The lockdown * should still not last months – but Braun remained vague on the subject of self-tests *.

Berlin – “If the number of infections rises rapidly parallel to the vaccination, the risk increases that the next virus mutation will become immune to the vaccine”: Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) spoke to the Bild am Sonntag (BamS) explains the reasons for the current Corona course of the GroKo.

In the event of such a mutation, “we would be left empty-handed again,” Braun continues. Then new vaccines would be needed. Among other things, he called for regional exit restrictions. “We are in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic,” said Braun.

CDU Chancellery chief on corona vaccination in Germany: “First positive effects on Whitsun”

Braun believes that the lockdown will not last for months. The vaccination is expected to have a noticeable effect on the infection process in May: “We will see the first positive effects at Pentecost – provided that the situation does not get out of hand by then.”

But Germans are already traveling again at Easter – for example to Mallorca, which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * has recently ceased to classify as a risk area. However, the government strongly advises against taking vacation in Germany.

Vacation despite Corona? Chancellery chief Braun believes this will be possible from August

Braun defended this against the BamS: “Such an opening step is prohibited at a time when the number of infections is growing by 30 percent every week. If we don’t stop this development, we will have incidences of over 200 after Easter. ”But he also said:“ I think it is realistic that travel will be possible again in August. ”

When it came to corona self-tests, Braun came across BamS-Conversation something on the defensive. The GroKo’s plan is that students can be tested twice a week. “Thanks to our joint ordering efforts, we have managed to ensure that the countries have sufficient self-tests for March and April. It is now getting better every day that the tests actually arrive at the schools, ”said the CDU politician when asked. (frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

