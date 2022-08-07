New research carried out by an international team of experts has shown that resistant starches could help protect people with a high risk of hereditary cancers. The study, developed over a 10-year time frame, showed that resistant starch supplementation reduced tumors by more than 60%. The protective effect of these starches lasted 10 years from the interruption of their integration. However, scholars advise against using supplements but do recommend to eat whole plant foods to prevent cancer. The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Cancer Prevention Research. Resistant starches: this is why it is important to integrate them in the fight against hereditary cancers Resistant starches (RS) are carbohydrates that pass undigested through the small intestine and are digested, or fermented, in the large intestine. They are found in plant-based foods including beans, oats, breakfast cereals, rice, cooked and cooled pasta, peas, and slightly unripe bananas. They are part of dietary fiber, which is known to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and many other noncommunicable diseases. Researchers from Newcastle University and the University of Leeds in the UK have revealed that a resistant starch powder supplement can help prevent cancer in people with Lynch syndrome.

The team of experts developed the multinational research called CAPP2 which recruited nearly 1,000 volunteers diagnosed with Lynch syndrome. The scientists gave the participants a dose of 30 g of resistant starches for an average of two years. Supplementation did not affect colorectal cancers as expected. However, unexpectedly, its protective potential was most evident in the upper digestive tract, where tumors are aggressive and do not usually manifest early.

Lynch syndrome is an inherited condition that predisposes people to colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many other cancers. Dr. Anton Bilchik, surgical oncologist and president of the division of general surgery at Providence Saint John's Health Center and chief of medicine at Saint John's Cancer Institute in Santa Monica, California, who was not involved in the study, confirmed that the Lynch syndrome is caused by a genetic mutation that prevents DNA from correcting itself after cell division as effectively as possible, which can give rise to tumors. It occurs in about 1% of colorectal cancer patients.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) from the UK has recommended people with LS to take aspirin every day for at least two years to help prevent colorectal cancer. To date, prophylactic surgery to remove non-cancerous organs or glands has been considered the only preventative measure against LS-related cancers outside the colon.

The CAPP2 study investigated the long-term effects of aspirin and administration of resistant starches on cancer onset in patients with Lynch syndrome. Research during the experiment revealed that aspirin reduced colorectal cancer by 50%.

A total of 463 participants took 30 g of resistant starches per day for up to four years, and 455 subjects took a placebo. The dose administered was equivalent to eating one slightly unripe banana per day. Bananas at this stage resist breaking in the small intestine, reaching the large intestine and consequently feeding the microbiome.

The international team of scientists planned a 10-year follow-up and have been studying data from the UK’s National Cancer Registry for over 20 years.The researchers found no difference in the number of colorectal cancer cases. However, fewer participants who received the resistant starch supplement developed non-colorectal LS tumors than those who took the placebo. The study noted: “The reduction in LS tumors of non-colorectal cancer was detectable in the first 10 years and continued over the next decade.”

The team found that RS supplementation for an average of 25 months did not reduce the risk of colorectal cancer in LS patients. Scientists reported: “Dietary supplementation with RS for this limited period of time does not emulate the seemingly protective effect of diets rich in [fibre alimentari] against colorectal cancer in the general population ”.

Surprisingly, participants who took RS were 60% less likely to be diagnosed with non-colorectal LS tumors. The protective effect was most evident with upper gastrointestinal cancers, including cancers of the stomach, bile duct, pancreas and duodenum. The researchers found five tumors in five participants in the resistant starch administration compared with 21 tumors in 17 in the control group.

Currently, the researchers are conducting another multinational study that has recruited over 1,800 volunteers with Lynch syndrome. The CaPP3 study aims to determine whether smaller doses of aspirin can help reduce cancer risk. The team of scholars of current research has yet to determine exactly how resistant starches reduce the risk of upper gastrointestinal cancer. However, they are confident that the gut microbiota plays a role. Gastrointestinal microbes produce a short-chain fatty acid called butyrate as they break down resistant starches. This compound helps stop the growth of cancer cells and could induce cancer cell death.

Advance Science stated that interactions between bile acids and the gut microbiome may be associated with the development of gastrointestinal cancer. According to Dr. Bilchik, one theory is that an increase in butyrate may contribute to the reduction of upper gastrointestinal cancers. The study authors believe that the effect of administering resistant starches on bile acids may also help explain the reduced cancer risk of LS. A item of 2022 published in the scientific journalstated that interactions between bile acids and the gut microbiome may be associated with the development of gastrointestinal cancer.

Dr Bilchik wondered how the British researchers came to use 30g of resistant starches in the study. The expert noted that such a figure is “very difficult for people to interpret” in real life. The surgeon also stated that the research does not establish causation.

All in all, Bilchik found this research: “Very interesting, because the predominant causes of death in patients with Lynch syndrome are tumors of the upper gastrointestinal tract. So those can be reduced with RS, and this is significant ”. The implications are staggering as these tumors are more difficult to diagnose and overcome than other LS tumors.

Dr. Bilchik expressed concern that taking resistant starches or probiotic supplements: “It could interrupt what already exists in our bodies to protect us from cancer.”But the surgeon appreciated the current study to support “a lot of evidence that high-fiber diets reduce the chances of getting colorectal cancer.”

Dr. Michael Greger, a physician, author, and clinical nutritionist who was not involved in the study, encourages the consumption of whole foods over supplements to fight and defeat cancer. In a recent podcast of NutritionFacts.org, Dr. Greger said, "Foods contain many thousands of substances that lead to a large number of possible interactions, but much of nutritional science has long been directed towards the impact of individual dietary components." " This kind of 'reductionist' approach may reveal the role of individual nutrients or foods in the development of disease, but let's think about what would be the optimal research strategy to study the effects of bioactive natural plant compounds on disease prevention, "he concluded.

Regarding hereditary tumors in Italy, we read on the website of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO): “Oncogenetics is a new frontier of oncology dedicated to the hereditary component of tumor diseases with the aim of developing diagnostic and therapeutic measures and preventive measures for those at risk. Through a multidisciplinary approach, the Division of Prevention and Oncological Genetics of IEO is able to offer the patient and his family a custom route which includes: • the assessment of the heir-family risk, • the definition of a clinical and instrumental surveillance program of diagnostic anticipation, • the possible use of pharmacological / surgical measures to reduce the risk “.

“It is important to emphasize who he is carrier of genetic mutation he won’t necessarily get cancer, but he has a higher risk that this happens. The disease is not inherited, only the genetic mutation; consequently the risk of getting cancer compared to the general population increases ”.

“According to what we know today, the cancers that most frequently can fall into the category of” hereditary “cancers are:

breast cancer ;

; ovarian cancer;

colon cancer;

skin cancer (melanoma);

gastric tumor;

pancreatic cancer;

prostate cancer;

thyroid cancer;

uterine cancer;

There is a lot of research in progress in the field of oncogenetics and in the coming years we will see the discovery of new genes and the development of genetic tests for their identification in subjects at risk “.