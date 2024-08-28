The four points

One month after the fraud perpetrated by the Government of Nicolás Maduro against Venezuelans, the time has come to pause for reflection. What has the opposition gained in its struggle to recover democracy? Does the mediation initiated by Brazil, Colombia and Mexico still have any chance of success? Can the opposition break through the Chavista military shield? Where is “until the end” today, the famous campaign cry of María Corina Machado, adopted as a personal slogan by legions of citizens? And, above all, is there a strategy to get there?

The opposition has won what it never had before: it managed to defeat Maduro in a crushing way and has the evidence. But that has not been enough to guarantee the recognition of Edmundo González Urrutia as president-elect and to start the transition until his inauguration as Head of State in January 2025. The efforts of Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Gustavo Petro and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in particular the proposals to hold new elections and create a joint government between Chavismo and the opposition, have not had traction in either camp and are at a standstill.

I spoke about this issue with someone close to Machado. His vision of how the opposition can continue to advance is based on recognizing that this is a war situation. There is a broad front, in the military sense, where positions have been gained. The clearest gains have been the creation of a national leadership around María Corina, the victory of González Urrutia, the operation to obtain the records and prove the fraud, the political convergence with other opposition groups and, something no less important, the international alignment in favor of democracy that, for the first time, includes left and right governments at a regional level.

“The effort is underway to make Edmundo González Urrutia the constitutional president after he has been elected,” he told me. And to achieve this, he proposes following a four-pronged strategy of convergence: a political leadership with clear objectives, expanded international support, fragmentation of Chavismo and what he called imaginative forms of popular organization. This last prong is perhaps the most critical and should be translated as “keeping the opposition mobilized in a highly repressive environment.”

A balance

The Chavista government has tried to impose a new normality through fear. To do so, it has deployed a campaign of repression throughout the country, with particular cruelty in poor neighborhoods, unprecedented in Venezuelan history. The toll of state terrorism amounts to nearly 1,700 arrests, including 107 teenagers and 155 soldiers, not counting the 24 dead. According to figures from the Venezuelan Penal Forum and the human rights organization Provide. Recently, the Supreme Court of Justice, controlled remotely from the Miraflores Palace, tried to put an end to the dispute over the election result through a ruling by the Electoral Chamber that confirms those of the National Electoral Council. The botched expert opinion on which the decision was based did not show a single piece of evidence. In reality, the tombstone with which Maduro tried to seal the electoral fight and return to normality is full of holes (and legal loopholes) that only underline the improbability of his victory.

However, the community of democratic countries ratified, almost unanimously, that until the government agrees to an impartial audit of the election, it will not recognize Maduro. Many countries base their position on the fact that 83% of the records in the hands of the opposition show that González Urrutia won by more than double the votes obtained by his rival, and some of them already recognize the opposition leader as the president-elect of the Venezuelan people. In short, the legitimacy of the Chavista dictator is only a legal fiction that does not withstand the slightest scrutiny and that depends entirely on the capacity of the institutional and repressive apparatus to sow terror and despair in those who aspire to freedom and democracy.

The opposition’s responses to this situation have been cautious but firm. From the outside, their actions have been successful: they have managed to definitively expose Chavismo as an authoritarian system of power. But inside, the struggle continues to ensure that it is recognized as the legitimate winner of the elections. González Urrutia is being harassed by the Attorney General’s Office and has been ordered by the intelligence services to leave the country “in a good way.” María Corina Machado, the main Venezuelan leader, has been forced “to take cover,” which is equivalent to being one step away from clandestinity.

As a result of the above, the opposition is in a very unique situation. It is a fact that Machado and González Urrutia have extended the boundaries of the fight for democracy inside and outside the country like never before. For millions of Venezuelans, freedom seems to be close, even within reach, but not yet in hand. Today we can see the end of the Chavista night. But while they have achieved recognition and overwhelming international support, at home they have been driven into a trench.

An asymmetric war

The government has already shown its cards: it will defend fraud without scruples and with violence. This is an asymmetric war: the government has the weapons; the opposition, the people. Both sides are playing a game of attrition, but on very uneven ground where the government has a wide advantage. So, where is that elusive “until the end” today and how to get there?

In April 2013, after the death of Hugo Chavez, opposition leader Henrique Capriles Radonski faced Maduro in a snap election. The government had used all its arsenal of tricks to win and the result announced by the CNE showed a difference of 1.5% in favor of Maduro. The difference was within the margin of error, but had the Chavistas committed fraud? The doubt was reasonable. What to do? The decision of Capriles and the opposition command was to demobilize the population while trying to prove the fraud in order to avoid a bloodbath, a debatable but reasonable decision. However, unlike that time, the opposition today has the proof of its victory.

When the opposition has faced the dilemma of whether or not to mobilize to confront the government, the terrible question that has always arisen is: who pays the deaths? Sustaining an active civil resistance is an idealistic and high-risk proposal. It could be very costly in terms of victims if Maduro deepens the repression as everything indicates. The form of popular organization that this person spoke to me about would be designed to resist the pressure of the regime without having to ask that question. So to carry it out, one must have a lot of imagination. An example is that of the comanditos, the groups defending the vote that made it possible to obtain the voting records on July 28. But it will be difficult to restructure them to fight the government in the new scenario. And, ultimately, nothing guarantees that Maduro will be removed without a sustained mass protest.

Chavismo has certainly fragmented. Its power is concentrated in a minimal civil-military junta and its private satellites. It is isolated, penniless, and has responded to the crisis with a bunker mentality. Nationally and internationally, its situation is precarious, but even so, the only fragmentation that could imply a danger to Maduro’s permanence is that of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, the pivot that sustains him.

Seeing through the fog

Until June 28, the government played on two boards: one political and one of force. Its cunning consisted in using them with strategic ambiguity. The opposition, on the other hand, limited itself to the political board, except for specific adventures – all of which failed. Fraud changed the game: the government cancelled the political path and mutated from an electoral dictatorship to a totalitarian tyranny. Despite having the moral authority of votes, the opposition has not recognized this mutation nor is it ready to confront the government on the board of force. To maintain the path of change and go all the way, it must accept this new reality and rethink its strategy.

So the current opposition’s greatest efforts should be directed at the military, either to get it to turn its back on the ruling clique or to stop repressing dissent.

The government has worked vigorously to deepen repression and quell protest by approving a legal framework against civic resistance, which includes control of civil organizations and contemplates an anti-fascist law.

Carl von Clausewitz was the first to define war as a realm of uncertainty, a field where the actions of adversaries are shrouded in a fog that makes it difficult to discern what is really happening. In an asymmetric war, such as the one between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, clearing that fog by avoiding voluntarism and tunnel vision becomes as essential as knowing the adversary in depth.

As is well known, Maduro has no intention of negotiating and leaving power. It is also known that he will aim to demobilize Venezuelans at any cost.

Of course, there is a lot of fog between the government and the opposition. The opposition cannot know how deep the tensions are between the ruling elite and the military (and whether, in fact, it can fracture the Armed Forces); the government does not know what the limits of Venezuelans are in their fight for freedom. Chavismo’s mechanisms of social control, such as the sale of subsidized food, will progressively wear out in the coming months amid a brutal economic crisis, and could generate a highly costly social conflict.

But, as a rule, asymmetry benefits the government. That is why the opposition must develop a strategy to win on the chessboard of strength.

International pressure must be increased and focused primarily on the military, insisting that Maduro will not last forever and that if they do not assert the sovereignty of Venezuelans, justice will await them at the end of Chavismo. The elections prove that the former social base of Chavismo said no more and is willing to risk everything for a democratic future. The opposition should take advantage of this fact to rebuild a broad resistance based on a multi-class social pact, which Chavismo destroyed but which was the great creation of representative democracy. Not out of nostalgia for a golden age, but because it was what allowed for a massive social inclusion that for two decades made the country grow in every sense.

As Von Clausewitz taught, winning a war requires a judgment capable of deciphering the truth among the confusion, deception and noise. And the truth is that if we do not fight now, we are likely to repeat the scenario of 2013. The opposition must counter normalization, raising its cost, maintaining mobilization and accentuating the conflicts of Chavismo from the bottom up. This is a route to reach the end.

