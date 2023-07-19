The The Ministry of Health detected that 120 drug and alcoholism rehabilitation centers They are operating irregularly in Sinaloa. Even in some of these sites they are not allowing them to enter to see under what conditions they do so. This after the discovery that in two of Angostura day laborers were held for labor exploitation, living in inhumane conditions.

This caused a review operation to be implemented in the other rehabilitation centers in the entity, which so far has accounted for more than a hundred. The worst thing is that some resist official supervision, which suggests that they are operating like those in Angostura or a little worse.

Opposition to the review should not limit the Ministry of Health to comply with the obligation to rein in those rehabilitation centers.

Legal instruments must be used to enter these places and if they do not do so under the established regulations, they must be closed. However, inmates should not be left adrift because they do not stop being drug addicts and alcoholists, as defined by the World Health Organization.

It is worth noting the measures that are being taken, such as that of the state government granting scholarships to people with this type of disease and channeling them to authorized rehabilitation centers.

Although it is true that this was before the Angostura cases, the truth is that this should not have happened if there was a real and effective supervision of those places, whether those who manage them want it or not.

We recommend you read: