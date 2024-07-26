EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

“Today we can see with some peace of mind the quality of the water,” said Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou, after announcing the end of the water emergency in August 2023. Since April, there had been critical months in southern Uruguay, which was experiencing the worst drought in 70 years. The Paso Severino reservoir, the main source of supply for Montevideo, was at historic lows – it stored 1.1 of the usual 67 million cubic meters – and the supply seemed to have its days numbered. It was not interrupted, but it was at the cost of the quality of the water, which in that period became salty and undrinkable. Before the crisis, experts had warned of this possibility, referring to the “golden rule” of supply that Uruguay does not comply with: having (at least) two sources of drinking water, especially in towns such as Montevideo and the metropolitan area, with 1.7 million inhabitants. A year later, there is no sign that this can be achieved in the short term.

The risk remains intact, even though the last governments acknowledged receipt of the warnings, proposed and advanced possible responses. In the case of the current administration, a center-right coalition, it was decided to approve the Neptuno project, a private initiative that plans the construction of a new water treatment plant in the southern town of Arazatí, which would take raw water from the Río de la Plata. This plant would cover 30% of the metropolitan demand and is defended by the authorities as part of the solution: “It is the most important investment in drinking water in 150 years,” they say. However, since it was announced in March 2021, Neptuno has had several open fronts: social, academic and political, who consider it inconvenient and unviable from a legal, environmental and economic perspective.

The almost empty Paso Severino reservoir in Florida (Uruguay), in July 2023. Matilde Campodonico (AP)

Part of the questions they raise were reflected in a court ruling on June 24, which ordered OSE – the public company responsible for managing drinking water – not to sign the contract with the private consortium Aguas de Montevideo, until the doubts about its viability are cleared up. “For us, it is a milestone to have obtained a favorable ruling of this magnitude,” María Selva Ortiz, a member of the consortium, told América Futura. National Commission for the Defense of Water and Lifewhich together with the environmental group Tucu-Tucu had requested this precautionary measure in August 2023. They understand that Neptuno violates article 47 of the Uruguayan Constitution, according to which “the public service of water supply” for human consumption must be provided “exclusively and directly” by the State.

Ortiz recalls that in 2004, Uruguay became the first country in the world to include drinking water as a fundamental human right in its Constitution, shielding it from private intervention in the purification processes. It also establishes, in line with the Escazu Agreementthe participation of civil society “in all instances of planning, management and control” of water resources. “When we learned about the project, in March 2021, we did not have access to the information, nor were we able to participate in the early stages to study it. Only in December 2022, after approval, did they give us the information,” he says.

In one of the court hearings held in Montevideo, researcher Luis Aubriot, PhD in Biological Sciences, participated to explain the environmental problems that the project in question has, according to the academy. “The quality of the water in the Río de la Plata has been getting worse in recent decades and a very clear symptom of this deterioration is the bloom of toxic cyanobacteria,” he tells América Futura. Together with a group of scientists, Aubriot has analyzed this phenomenon, mapping the areas of the Río de la Plata where it occurs most frequently. Among the four places most affected by these toxic microorganisms, the worst is Arazatí, where the project will install the raw water intake. “We do not know the arguments, the pros and cons, of choosing that place; there is no evaluation of other cases in which other options have been ruled out,” he comments.

Currently, the Aguas Corrientes water treatment plant, which is fed by the Paso Severino reservoir on the Santa Lucía River, can produce 700,000 cubic meters per day. Of this amount, the inhabitants of Montevideo and the metropolitan area, 1.7 million people, consume approximately 600,000 cubic meters of water per day, and it is estimated that this figure could increase to 880,000 cubic meters per day in 2045. If built, the Neptuno plant would supply 30% of the total required. “In the event of a collapse of Aguas Corrientes – a toxic spill, a flood – Neptuno will not be an alternative plant,” Aubriot adds. For it to really be one, the scientist continues, citing “the golden rule” of the experts, it would have to cover 70% of the demand.

“Through a request for access to public information we know that [la empresa pública] OSE does not have any study of its own on alternative sources of water for the metropolitan system,” says meteorologist and environmentalist Raúl Viñas. “The Río de la Plata may be the right place, but obviously not in Arazatí. There, the salinity [86 días al año, según mediciones de OSE] “It makes a water reserve necessary, which adds 50 million dollars to the project’s cost,” Viñas told América Futura. The environmentalist points to the costs of Neptuno, which have also raised criticism from the political opposition: the private investment in the execution of the project will be around 300 million dollars, but the State will end up paying, over the course of 17 years, 890 million dollars. That will inevitably have an impact, the plaintiffs claim, on the service fee.

The state-owned OSE appealed the court ruling that temporarily suspended the signing of the project, which on the other hand still has the approval of the environmental impact study pending. This newspaper contacted the agency, but the authorities declined to comment. Before this ruling, they had assured that the management of water – its purification, among others – will be in the hands of the State and not the private sector. They also stated that Neptuno will be accompanied by a plan to repair pipes, another target of criticism, through which around 40% of the water that is purified is lost. And they do not rule out the construction of a new dam on the Casupá stream, in the Santa Lucía river basin, planned in a project delivered in 2019 by the Frente Amplio (center-left) to the current administration. Casupá would allow the storage of 118 million cubic meters of water and would reinforce the Paso Severino reserve, which has a capacity of 67 million cubic meters and is the source of supply for 60% of the country’s population.

People protest against the lack of access to drinking water, in downtown Montevideo, in May 2023. Matilde Campodonico (AP)

For their part, environmental organizations will initiate a lawsuit against OSE that could last two years. “The precautionary measure [del 24 de junio] “It means leaving things as they are until the doubts that exist are dispelled,” Juan Ceretta, the lawyer who represents these groups, told América Futura. The trial will seek to prevent the initiative from materializing, because they consider it unconstitutional as well as risky. “We have enough data to demonstrate that the Neptuno project is at least dangerous and can cause irreversible damage,” he adds. The lawyer highlights the fact of having accessed the Justice: “it is the demonstration that the 2004 struggle to establish the right to water in the Constitution was not in vain.” “Today we are invoking that norm before the courts,” he emphasizes.

Water culture in Uruguay

While the government was moving forward with the realization of Neptuno, the drinking water crisis surprised a society accustomed to the apparent overabundance of this limited resource. After the impact that this generated, experts suggested not letting down their guard. “One of the main challenges of the country is in the water culture, in rethinking the relationship between society and water from a sustainable perspective,” Ernesto Fernández Polcuch, director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Montevideo, told América Futura. In this context, he considers it necessary to have “a more realistic view” of climate change as well as a deeper understanding of its water resources, linking it to political decision-making.

A young woman buys bottled water at a supermarket during the crisis in 2023. Santiago Mazzarovich (AP)

Fernández Polcuch recalls the key role played in Uruguay by the GACH (Honorary Scientific Advisory Group) during the Covid-19 pandemic in the design and implementation of public policies. “Why not think of something similar regarding scientific knowledge about water and its comprehensive management?” he asks. He is referring to water for human consumption, but also to that used in agriculture and industry.[El GACH] It was an example of the relationship between knowledge and public policy that we would like to see more of, not only in crisis situations.” And he concludes: “In the case of water, we may have a good opportunity to move forward with this model.”