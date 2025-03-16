Always under the magnifying glass, the Real Betis Basketball It does not face matches but final exams. One of generally, although in the present they have accumulated. He played a day on Tuesday, which served to place a dressing at the wound of defeat in Burgos with an analgesic value victory over the Zamora Caja. And now it will culminate in Minorca His triptych of matches in nine days with a new home exit. Where Betis sometimes lowers the piston, to the point of disintegrating at times, as happened with San Pablo Burgos, in Fuenlabrada or, also in the Coliseum, in the semifinals of the Spanish Cup. It cannot be said that there are two Betis; that is, it is a bipolar team that transforms when it competes on its court, but it is true that Outside the home is costing more and in this sense the data without irrefutable: The six losses of his locker has consigned them as a guest. He gave up, in this order, in his visits to Torrelavega, Madrid, Santiago, Orense, Fuenlabrada and Burgos.

Now the Hestia Menorcawhich is distinguished by the hardness of its defensive armor, since it is the fifth team that fits the least points, and is in no one: two victories of the Play OFF and with two mattresses on the descent. To ensure permanence you need to win at home after chaining three consecutive defeats in A hard section of the calendar in which he has lost in successively with the students, the Fuenlabrada and the Monbús Obradoiro.

The Galicians were held by the Mahonés painting, but it ended up deflating in the last quarter by giving up 83-67 this Wednesday. The Verdiblanco rival has enjoyed, since Betis Basketball knocked down the CB Zamora 24 hours before. From that duel in Fontes de Sar between Obradoiro and Menorca, the best visitors was the Verdiblanco Canterano David Gómezwhich is given in the Balearic club. He contributed 11 points and four rebounds.

Eager to combine the verb win again, it does not look that the Hestia Menorca will make it easy precisely to Betis Basketball, no matter how much the first round game had no history. With the mallet then the men of Gonzalo García de Vitoria (89-65), as applied in defense as volcanic in attack. They released fifteen triples, the same amount prescribed this week to the Zamora Caja. In the absence of resolutive pivots in the post under capable of manufacturing baskets by themselves, Betis basketball focuses a lot on its outer game, and especially in Benite and Hughesthat absorb ball and many shots, aware that much of their team’s options in each game go through what they are able to generate and produce.









THE SUDOKU OF THE INTERIOR GAME

At this point in the season, the hallmarks are very marked, although there is always a room for improvement and evolution. Both individual and collective. Some players are expected from some players (Radoncic, Jelinek, Tunde …), But greater solidity of the inner game is also demanded. And perhaps this can be achieved by defining a couple of couples who complement each other well at work as happened in Radoncic’s loss matches. The Kasibabu-Tunte and López de la Torre-Debisschop duets They offered good performance. With Radoncic’s return and the return, after injury, by Álex Suárez has changed the rotation again and the latter, specifically, has been strengthened in the quintet and has responded to the confidence of Gonzalo García de Vitoria.

His triples, five, gave a lot of air to the team at key times against the Zamora Caja. An interior that opens the field is fundamental in this template To diversify the surveillance and not all of them concentrate on the Renfro-Benite-Hughes trident. The American base was thrown behind the back on Tuesday before Cvetkovic’s injury And he refined the orchestra in the second half, also raising the defensive temperature, with its 13 points and 11 assists to deter Zamoranos from their avious intentions. They started any fuse and the fuel was over at the beginning of the second half.

Betis Basketball, which is to demand, is asked for more consistency and less ups and for the matches. A more linear performance curve. Because in San Pablo, where this week has trained with leaks, it is having the ability to straighten the meetings that are twisted based on Office, defensive and triple works, But out of home it is different and disadvantages are not always reversible.

Menorca is his first displacement after Burgos’s pickle and there is expectation of knowing how Betis will respond to this new challenge in its third game in nine days against a defense not precisely spongy, complex, and without the help of Cvetkovic, who suffers a grade one ankle sprain, has not traveled with the expedition and leaves Betis Basketball without specific replacement in a position as key as that of the game direction. An unquestionable handicap that could condition the benefits of a team to which the elongated shadow of the lesions has not stopped pursuing it. The encounters in which the Basque coach has been able to have the totality of his men has been very few.

Hestia Menorca: Pol Figueras (1.86, 7); Cone (1.80, 1); Alderete (2.02, 12); Lukovic (2.06, 33); Arteaga (2.12, 77) -pose initial quintet-; Ivanov (1.96, 4); David Gómez (2.05, 6); Golden Dike (2.08, 10); Llorente (1.85, 14); Molins (1.96, 15); Stoilov (2.08, 17); MC Donnell (2.03, 24).

Real Betis Basketball: Renfroe (1,91, 32); Benite (1.94, 8); Hughes (1.93, 3); Álex Suárez (2.06, 93); Debisschop (2.06, 22) -pose initial quintet-; Tunde (2.03, 7); Kasibabu (2.02, 13); Rubén López de la Torre (2.02, 16); Jelinek (1.94, 25); Radoncic (2.02, 88).

Referees: Olivares Bernabéu, Martínez Vázquez, Murillo Khon.

Time and TV: 18.00 (APP LaLiga Plus).

Table situation

In the absence of ten days, Betis Basketball is fourth to three victories of the second and the third, and with only one of advantage over the super agropal Palencia, fifth, who does not stop squeezing. If the classification remains like this, the Verdiblancos would be measured at the crossroads of the quarterfinals with the Ureta Tizona Burgos Group. Which seems better option than Monbús Obradoiro But it would also demand it equally. It is fabric to cut and the next stop and the Betis Basketball is this Sunday. The Hestia Menorca moves in low markers (average 74 points in attack) and perhaps in such a stage, even at home, Betis can feel more comfortable. The outer threat of CONE, FIGUERAS AND IVANOVas well as productivity in the couple’s boards Ludovic-arteagathey are the main spotlights to be controlled by Betis Basketball for the sake of recovering the pulse at home.