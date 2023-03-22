Four organizations of resistance members from World War II revolt against broadcaster NTR. They want the broadcaster to broadcast the TV series The story of the Netherlands adjusts.

This is the tenth episode of the series, which revolves around the German occupation during World War II and the position of the Dutch against the occupation. It is a repetition.

The organizations are of the opinion that the program makes it seem as if the resistance in the Netherlands did not or hardly exist and speak of ‘historic deception’. “As if the Dutch people were cowardly and actively cooperated with the occupier on a large scale,” said the organizations, which also engaged a lawyer, in a statement. These are the 1940-1945 Foundation, the National Remembrance Organization for Aid to People in Hiding and National Knokploegen, the Jacoba van Tongeren Foundation and the Resistance Museum in Amsterdam.

They want the NTR to show a disclaimer prior to the broadcast stating that the broadcast 'gives a one-sided picture of the occupation'. This disclaimer must be displayed for at least eight seconds, let the lawyer know. The four organizations want to know by Thursday whether NTR will comply with their wishes.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster says: “The NTR is studying the complaint, we will do this carefully as always.”



Earlier protest

The story of the Netherlands, presented by Daan Schuurmans, was broadcast early last year. The tenth episode then also led to protests from former resistance members. The Jacoba van Tongeren Foundation then consulted with NTR about adjustments and a warning in advance. That did not lead to an adjustment at the time.