It was Stefan Ruiz, a big name in fashion photography, who took the portrait, soberly. Nemonte Nenquimo poses there erect as we often see her, her eyes sharpened by the mask of red pigments which bars her face and her long black hair held back by a band of bright feathers. A round white loop hangs from each of her ears and, flowing from her neck, a cascade of tinted threads and seeds falls to her chest. Nemonte Nenquimo isn’t smiling, nor does she look stern. She stares at the lens, her eyes distrustful, free from any resentment.

Nemonte Nenquimo, acclaimed, along with Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

The image was taken in 2019, for Vogue, in the aftermath of a resounding legal victory that this Amerindian from Ecuador had just won for her people, the Waorani. But this is the magazine Time which, a year later, finishes taking him around the world. On September 22, the American weekly hoisted Nemonte Nenquimo to the rank of the 100 most influential personalities in the world in 2020. The young woman of 35 years is acclaimed there, as well as Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, that Texan rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Japanese journalist Shiori Ito.

The Waorani, one of the thirteen indigenous nationalities of Ecuador

Its own battle is neither economic, nor cultural, nor informational. Though. Carried out in the name of the history of an entire people, with a force of communication and in the face of oil powers, it is a bit of all that. Above all, it opens a breach of hope for all indigenous populations and offers a little respite to a primary forest that we know is suffering. ” Last year, the Amazon was better known for acres on fire than acres saved », Recalls Leonardo DiCaprio, summoned by Timeto present the Waorani. ” But the lawsuit won by Nemonte Nenquimo, co-founder of the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador, offers rare light. », Underlines the Hollywood actor.

"Last year, the Amazon was better known for the acres on fire than for the acres saved. But the lawsuit won by Nemonte Nenquimo offers rare light." Leonardo DiCaprio

We could start the story today in 2018, when the Ecuadorian Minister of Hydrocarbons announced the state auction of 16 new oil concessions. The struggle of the Waorani, one of the thirteen indigenous nationalities of Ecuador, living from the right bank of the Rio Napo to the left bank of the Rio Curaray, in the north-east of the country, begins however long before.

People of nomads and hunter-gatherers, the Huaorani, as it is also written, lived for a long time in total autarky, without contact with the outside world until 1958. The magazines of frequent travelers delight in telling that the blowpipes and spears are still their tools of choice today, sharpening their reputation as warriors. They also explain that the women, independent, masters of their contraception, have an important social role there, acceding without hindrance to the function of head of community.

The wealth of their ancestral lands stirs up greed

For sixty years, however, the autonomy claimed by some 4,000 people who make up the ethnic group has been eroded by an evil that could not be more common. The wealth of their ancestral lands stirs up greed. On the surface, organic treasures confront forest appetites and biopiracy, which does not spare even human bodies – renowned for its resistance to disease, that of the Waorani will find itself in contact with a US pharmaceutical laboratory, accused, in 2014 , for having sold blood samples taken illegally within the tribe. In the basement, the deposits contained in the red clays excite oil tankers and the hunt for black gold.

From the end of the 1960s, several indigenous nations denounced the abuses committed by large companies against nature and populations. Faced with their assaults, the Waorani obtained, in 1968, the foundation of a reserve, followed ten years later by the creation of Yasuni Park, since protected by Unesco. In 1990, finally, they won the recognition of their full rights over a territory covering 800,000 hectares, straddling the states of Pastaza, Napo and Orellana. The act is notable, but remains superficial: the State remains the sole owner of the basement.

Ten years of struggle to defend their constitutional right

As early as the 2000s, organizations for the defense of the Amazon and human rights reported the unequal war between the Indians and their arrows against the oil giants. In 2014, the government began to launch new calls for tenders. The concessions offered at auction encroach on the Waorani territory up to 180,000 hectares. The state claims to have obtained their approval, through a consultation as required by the country’s constitution. The natives claim to have been fooled by the officials. In 2018, when the concessions were published, they dropped the blowpipes and decided to go to court. In April 2019, an Ecuadorian court ruled in their favor: the government plan undermined the constitutional right of peoples to self-determination, he declared, prohibiting all oil exploitation on the tribe’s lands.

"Our spears and rituals are no longer sufficient to defend us. We must now go to the courts to protect us." Nemonte Nenquimo

President of the Pastaza Waorani People’s Coordinating Council (Conconawep), Nemonte Nenquimo led the fight from start to finish. It is not finished. “Our spears and rituals are no longer sufficient to defend us. We must now go to the courts to protect us ”, she declared, a year ago from Geneva, where she attended, accompanied by Omanca, the eldest of her community, at an expert session on the rights of indigenous peoples. As for the consecration granted to himTime, she doesn’t take it for herself.“It is not for the struggle of Nemonte”,she assured this fall, but for “the men, women and children who have been on the front lines ”in this battle to save their forest and their lives.