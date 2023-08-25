The appointment of Wopke Hoekstra as European Commissioner is already under fire even before it is official. The Social Democrats in the European Parliament demand that Frans Timmermans’ climate portfolio remains with a party member. And therefore does not go to the Christian Democrat Hoekstra.

They made this known in a statement on Friday morning. Hoekstra meanwhile confirmed that ,,it is obvious, with the big climate conference in the offing, which will require a lot of diplomacy, that I will deal with that. But that is also something that will be discussed with the President of the European Commission and that is what the European Parliament is about.”

The government is nominating the current Minister of Foreign Affairs and former Minister of Finance as the new European Commissioner. The position is vacant now that Frans Timmermans has become the leader of the GroenLinks/PvdA combination. Parts of Timmermans’ portfolio have already been transferred to a Slovak colleague Maros Sefcovic, a social democrat. But the role of Climate Envoy, the person who negotiates internationally on behalf of the EU on measures to slow down global warming, which Timmermans was, has yet to be filled. The next international climate summit is in December in Dubai. That means that Hoekstra has to get to work immediately. See also Special news - COP27: the struggle of Central American and Caribbean countries to adapt to climate change

Cynical maneuvers

But the second largest group in the European Parliament is now lying in front of that. Against the background of the recent cynical and populist maneuvers by the Conservative EPP to water down the Green Deal and derail key legislative files such as the Nature Restoration Act, it is crucial for our group that the climate portfolio remains in the hands of the Social Democratic Party. family,” the party said in a statement.

The ‘populist manoeuvres’ the party refers to is the opposition of the Christian Democrats, the largest group in the European Parliament, to the law on nature restoration last spring. The bill, which aims to prevent nature in the EU countries from deteriorating in any case, narrowly made it through parliament thanks to support from other parties, but the CDA and its European sister parties are not in favor of it. Just like the VVD, incidentally, and also a majority in the House of Representatives. New rules could lead to ‘an economic lockdown’, fears VVD MEP Jan Huitema (VVD). “Let’s first solve the current deadlock on nitrogen before new Brussels rules are added,” said Esther de Lange (CDA) this spring. See also Book Review | Navalny's spokesperson draws from his experience of being in a cell: still, the novel loves Russia

During negotiations in parliament and between EU member states, the text of the proposal has been considerably watered down, but it is still on the table. Member States and parliament are expected to reach an agreement later this year.

There are two currents in Europe at the moment. Which one do you choose? Mohammed Chahim, Vice-President of the Social Democratic Group in the European Parliament

Appointment still by European Parliament

Hoekstra’s nomination still has to go through the European Parliament. To this end, it will first hold a hearing, which is expected to take place in Strasbourg in mid-September. “It ultimately comes down to the question to Wopke Hoekstra in the hearing: There are two currents in Europe at the moment, one that wants to accelerate in order to fight industry and poverty and save the planet, and one that believes that you the brake must be on to save the lot. Which one do you choose?”, says Mohammed Chahim, vice-chairman of the Social Democratic group and closely involved in European climate legislation as a negotiator. See also Guatemala declares itself “pro-life capital”, increases penalties for abortion and prohibits same-sex marriage

MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld has also immediately responded critically to Hoekstra’s nomination. She was from D66 but this spring switched to Volt, a splinter party that now has two seats in parliament. Hoekstra’s most important European achievement consists of intensely insulting the Italians during the covid crisis. In addition, he is not exactly a climate champion. What makes him so suitable as a candidate?” she writes on X, formerly Twitter.