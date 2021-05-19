D.he rumor has been circulating in Erfurt for months, and on Wednesday four CDU members of the state parliament became concrete. Christina Tasch, Michael Heym, Maik Kowalleck and Jörg Kellner do not want to vote for the dissolution of the state parliament in order to enable the new elections promised last year. That would be a big problem for the CDU, as the new leadership under country chief Christian Hirte and parliamentary group leader Mario Voigt has been trying for months to bring the party into calm waters. According to the Thuringian constitution, two thirds of the members of parliament must vote for the dissolution of the state parliament in order to clear the way for new elections.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

With 90 MPs, there would have to be at least 60 MPs for it. The red-red-green minority coalition, which wanted new elections last year, has a total of 42 members and the Union has 21 members. Since the AfD and FDP have already declared that they will not vote for a dissolution, the decision needs at least 18 yes-votes from the CDU.

The Union, which crashed dramatically in polls after the debacle surrounding the election of FDP leader Thomas Kemmerich as prime minister in February 2020, had entered into a temporary cooperation with red-red-green called a “stability mechanism”, which would result in the dissolution of the state parliament as a prerequisite for new elections.

The new election date originally planned for the end of April 2021 was postponed to September in view of the pandemic and should now take place at the same time as the federal election. So far, the party leaderships of the Left, SPD, Greens and CDU have always declared that there is no getting around new elections. With the veto of four Union MPs, however, the political crisis is back in Erfurt with force.

Red-Red-Green requested an emergency meeting with the CDU on Wednesday. “We stand by our word and see our responsibility to the people who demanded new elections in February 2020 and thus a new political legitimation of those responsible after the taboo of February 5, 2020,” said the parliamentary group leaders of the Left, SPD and Greens. “The new election will not fail due to a lack of votes from our parliamentary group.”

The parliamentary groups would therefore submit a motion with the 42 signatures of their members to dissolve the state parliament on June 18. Formally, one third of the votes is enough to submit the application. Two thirds of the MPs would then have to vote in an open vote. The CDU is now asked to “show unequivocally” that it stands by the agreement negotiated with it. Therefore, representatives of Red-Red-Green had previously requested that the CDU MPs should already co-sign the application for dissolution.

The party leadership is sticking to its line

The Thuringian CDU leadership needed a while on Wednesday before they decided to make a statement. For weeks, both Hirte and Voigt, who is already the designated top candidate for the new election, have been assuring that the CDU will not fail. That remained the tenor on Wednesday as well. In a hastily arranged trial vote, 17 members of parliament voted for the dissolution of the state parliament, three against. A deputy was not present for health reasons.

If it stayed that way, there would be no new election. “In intensive discussions it became clear that the premature dissolution of the state parliament is not an easy decision for any member of the parliament,” wrote Hirte and Voigt in a joint statement. However, there is still time for clarifying discussions. “The country needs new elections.” The faction majority’s fixed goal is to end red-red-green.

The willingness to make decisions about new elections at the Union fell in the past few weeks at about the same rate as the polls for the party. According to current surveys, the CDU in Thuringia would once again only come in third behind the Left and AfD, and many MPs are threatened with losing their mandate.

“If new elections don’t work out, I have to keep governing”

In addition, after new elections there could again be no clear government majority. For this reason, two veteran former CDU members recently wrote a letter to their parliamentarians not to vote for new elections, but to go through the regular legislative period until 2024.

Of course, that would mean another three years of minority rule under Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow. Ramelow, on the other hand, is ostensibly relaxed, as always in such situations. “If new elections don’t work out, I have to go on governing,” he told the FAZ. “We have given our word on new elections, but if the CDU doesn’t take part, I am obliged to continue.”

Of course, Ramelow would also have another possibility. Like the former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in 2005, he could clear the way for new elections by deliberately losing a vote of confidence. But even for this he lacks a majority of his own. If the CDU wanted to prevent the state parliament from being dissolved in this way, it would have to express its trust in Ramelow.