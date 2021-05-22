A.nn Rose Nu Tawng went on her knees in front of the soldiers not only for the young demonstrators in her hometown of Myitkyina, but for all of Myanmar. A photo of the scene went around the world. It shows the nun in a white robe, whose lower hem falls on the dirty street. The soles of her dark shoes protrude, a black cloth hangs down from the back of her head. The nun has spread her arms wide. Two policemen kneel in front of her. You have folded your hands in front of your chest. Like the other police officers who are standing a bit by, they wear helmets and protective vests. “I said: kill me instead of the innocent people”, the Catholic nun remembers a few weeks later on the phone in an interview with the FAZ

It was a time of upheaval in the protest movement. After the military coup on February 1, mainly young people protested peacefully and happily for days in the country’s cities, then the police and the military took action against the demonstrators with increasing armed violence. They practically executed dozens of them with aimed headshots. Among them was 19-year-old Ma Kyal Sin in Mandalay, who became a martyr within hours, also due to the optimistic inscription on her T-shirt. “Everything will be OK” was written on the garment. But in Myanmar nothing was right anymore.

Blood soaked paths

The nun Ann Rose Nu Tawng belongs to the congregation of St. Francis Xavier in the diocese of Myitkyina in the north of the country. The name of the order comes from one of the first Jesuit missionaries who went to East Asia in the 16th century to spread the word of God there. Ann Rose Nu Tawng works in a clinic near the cathedral. The young demonstrators have already passed by several times to demand freedom for themselves and the regime’s prisoners.



Time of upheaval: In March 2021, the body of the young woman Ma Kyal Sin will be driven to the grave in the city of Mandalay.

Once the 45-year-old nun even joined her choir: “We want democracy,” she exclaimed. That day, she also stood in the way of the armed police and soldiers. “If the children get cheeky, then the parents have a duty to discipline them,” said a police officer. “We’re siblings,” Ann Rose replied. “Siblings should talk and negotiate with one another. It is not right to kill each other. “

The nun says she was ready to die. In fact, the soldiers and police shot at the demonstrators that day, no one was killed. The nun says she thinks her kneeling played a part in it. “Through me God prevented people from being harmed.” A week later things turned out differently. “I kneeled, two policemen also kneeled. We pleaded with each other that day. ”It was around 11am. An hour later, shots rang out again through the streets of Myitkyina. Sister Ann Rose pleaded that no one be hurt. “While I was praying, I heard a person fall on the street in front of me.” She thought the man had passed out or had been hit by a rubber bullet.