Curfew at 9 p.m.? That is too hard even for the CSU. Leading Christian Socialists in the Bundestag are demanding that Chancellor Merkel change the Infection Protection Act on this point. It should be at least 10 p.m. – because otherwise the good citizens will also get angry, they say. A less strict regulation is also planned for shopping.

Berlin – The CSU wants to correct the federal law on the planned “emergency brake” against Corona in several central points. In the parliamentary procedure, the Christian Socialists want to postpone the curfew by one hour to 10 p.m. You have to bring that “to a comprehensible level”, said state group leader Alexander Dobrindt on Friday Merkur.de.

Emergency brake: Dobrindt does not doubt the law – but demands changes

Dobrindt has no doubts about the law as a whole, which sets nationwide rules for regions that rise above a seven-day incidence of 100. “We need a nationwide regulation on the emergency brake that works across Germany against the rapidly increasing numbers of infections,” he says. That must be decided quickly, be effective and be able to generate acceptance among the population. But it also demands that shopping with appointments (“click and meet”) remains possible, as Bavaria currently provides in its state-wide rules. In addition, the law should be limited in time, demands the CSU MP from Upper Bavaria.

The 9 o’clock version of the federal government is also rejected by considerable sections of the opposition, while the Free Voters as a federal party and the FDP are planning constitutional complaints. FDP leader Christian Lindner considers the curfew to be constitutionally problematic. FW boss Hubert Aiwanger may at least not accept 9 p.m. “Simply to say, from 9 p.m. onwards, everyone has to stay at home with an incidence of 100 or more, is too undifferentiated,” said Aiwanger in an interview with our editorial team.

Merkel warns of a “very serious situation” – Great skepticism about school regulations

In Bavaria, curfews in the pandemic are not in themselves a new means. They already apply in all areas with an incidence constantly above 100, but with a 10 p.m. rule (until 5 a.m.).

In the Bundestag, at the first reading of the Infection Protection Act, the government and the opposition exchanged blows, as expected. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) warned urgently against excessive demands on the health system. The situation is “serious, and very serious”. The planned law should lead the country out of the “terrible phase” of the constantly increasing number of infections. A passage that schools only close at an incidence of 200 and above also causes skepticism. The Greens, but also parts of the Union, consider this to be far too late in view of the high incidence among children and their parents. In Bavaria, 100 is the limit for face-to-face teaching. However, the federal government’s new infection protection law would not necessarily change anything – the states always have the handle to proceed a little stricter than the federal regulation.