Alvin Hilliman’s tanned skin is gilded by the sun. He has his hair in dreadlocks and a thick gold watch on his left wrist. He spends his idle hours in the sun at a friend’s store that sells beer and liquor. The patriotic fervor that has been generated in Essequibo as a result of Venezuela’s claim to this jungle region rich in minerals and oil, which now belongs to Guyana, has not touched him one bit. He is not impressed by the flags or the big signs in the middle of the road that say “Essequibo belongs to Guyana.” At 50 years old, he says, no government has given him anything, not even a package of rice. When he’s not at his friend’s store, he works his ass off building some building around here, from eight in the morning to eight at night, for a handful of dollars that he can’t get out of his pocket. misery. He never knew his father, his mother has recently died. He feels that he is alone in this world full of traps. “If they fight and Venezuela wins, I will go with Venezuela. If not, with the opposite. This land belongs to blacks and whites, to everyone. I don’t care who wins. I don’t care about any president, screw them all,” he complains.

Behind the corner where Hilliman sits watching life go by, stands the old police station of Charity, a city with a river port, north of the Essequibo, with barely 1,500 inhabitants. No one seems to have painted the building since British colonial times. A patrol arrives with a gallows-looking guy in the back. An arrested thief, perhaps? No, it’s about a friend who the police have taken as a taxi. On the walls hang portraits of the president, the prime minister and the chief of police from across the country. Officer R. Ramnarine has the perfectly pressed uniform, polished shoes, and the shave a barber dreams of. This afternoon he fixes the hinge of a door at the police station, but let no one imagine that he is confused.

“I will defend my country if Venezuela dares to invade us,” says R. Ramnarine with a screwdriver in his hand, and there is no reason not to take him seriously.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro held a referendum last week in which it asked Venezuelans if they wanted the annexation of Essequibo, a region of 160,000 square kilometers – almost twice as large as Portugal or five times Belgium – that now belongs to the small country. of Guyana, with 800,000 inhabitants. More than 95% voted yes, as expected. Maduro assures that this has given him a popular mandate to occupy these lands. The Venezuelan threat comes after a consortium led by ExxonMobil has made a series of offshore oil discoveries and Guyana’s president, Irfaan Ali, has pushed for more hydrocarbon exploration in areas that Venezuela claims as its own.

Guyana, a poor country, has seen overnight that wealth is there, at its fingertips. This year will close with a 25% increase in GDP. Its capital, Georgetown, has been filled with Big Oil employees and that has distorted the market. The cheapest hotel night costs 200 dollars (185 euros), taxis do not make a trip for less than 30 and the restaurant menu has nothing to envy in price to those in the United States. Trucks loaded with sand crowd the country’s small roads, because now there is always something to lift somewhere. It can be said that Guyana is in the works. But they want to take away all that prosperity, the Guyanese think. Ali, the only Muslim president in the West, has already said that they will not succumb to Maduro’s tricks and that they will defend the country from him by any means. Ali went one night to the border with Venezuela dressed in military clothing, climbed a rock and raised a Guyana flag, in the style of the movie. Flags of our Fathers.

An attempted occupation, however, seems remote. The United States, Brazil and China have agreed that the status quo on that border must continue, unless international courts rule otherwise. Venezuela does not seem to notice and has enacted a law to convert Essequibo into one of its States and give citizenship to the 125,000 inhabitants of that region, where illegal gold mines and indiscriminate logging proliferate. “I don’t want to be Venezuelan or crazy,” responds Adrian, a 30-year-old hairdresser from Charity who has spent the morning with his arms crossed. “I am super Guyanese. I’ve never left here. I have an uncle in [el distrito neoyorquino de] Queens,” he continues. Sita Singh, the clothing saleswoman from a few shops away, is afraid: “I’m scared. They want to come and harm this country. When you think about it, it’s absurd. No, I don’t want to be Venezuelan. By force?”.

We must go back to the 19th century to find the roots of this dispute. The territory passed from one colony to the other, from the Spanish to the Dutch and from the Dutch to the British, which took over in 1831. At that time its surface area increased fivefold after swallowing part of the Essequibo through settlements around the gold mines. Venezuelan historians suspect that the British used misleading maps. Given the controversy at the time, London asked explorer Robert Schomburgk to define the border. The adventurer drew a line that claimed nearly 80,000 additional square kilometers. Venezuela protested and a new version of the Schomburgk line was published which, far from paying attention to the Venezuelans, expanded the territory even further. In 1899, in an arbitration award in Paris, a ruling favorable to the United Kingdom was issued, with which the territory was officially under British rule. Venezuela felt deceived then and the conflict continues to this day. The politicians surrounding Maduro have accused the British, who have come out to defend Guyana, of continuing to practice piracy at this point.

Most of the Essequibo region is made up of impenetrable jungle. There are tours that offer tourists to be set loose in the middle of nowhere with a machete, a compass and a canteen. On the plain, the view is lost. Its inhabitants travel in boats that cross raging rivers and on one-way roads. On the sides there are shoe repair stands, colonial-looking houses, abandoned cemeteries, Methodist churches and Exxon advertisements. Guyanese flags fly everywhere, a sign of this new patriotic fervor. Bollywood songs play on the taxi radio. 44% of the population comes from India, 30% from Africa and the rest is divided between Chinese, indigenous people and other minorities. The official language is English – almost a dialect, full of slang – although many speak Hindi and Urdu. The party of politicians of Indian origin and that of the Afro-Guyanese take turns in power, a sign of good democratic health, although that does not mean that they are saved from corruption.

Those most affected by the tension between the two countries are the Venezuelans who live in Guyana, an absolute novelty for a country whose inhabitants are used to being scattered around the world. It is estimated that there are about 25,000—a not inconsiderable number in a country with such a small population. In September the police arrested 70 who landed in Tuschen, on the border with Essequibo, in boats full of gear and fighting cocks. Venezuelans have earned a reputation here as hustlers, as people who know how to do everything. That has not been enough to avoid racism, which is a lot and very strong. Ferney has been selling fruit in Georgetown for a year. He arrived from the Venezuelan state of Carabobo. He is not a fool in the slightest: “If you ask me now I say that I am Cuban. “This shit makes me tired.”

The annexation of Essequibo unites the opposition and the Government in Venezuela, but there are those who think that Chavismo has once again resorted to another of its stratagems to stay in power, where it has been for more than 20 years. Maduro has to hold presidential elections in 2024, as he has agreed with the United States in exchange for lowering sanctions on oil and gold, key to the economic survival of Caracas. However, the opposition has a very strong candidate, María Corina Machado, who scores well above Maduro in all polls. If tension with Guyana increased, Maduro could declare internal unrest and postpone the elections indefinitely.

In Charity, life opens up around the small port, where boats full of exotic goods and passengers arrive. Michael Persiud, 53, worked in the Netherlands 20 years ago. He remembers having to explain to everyone where the hell Guyana was. One day he got fed up and decided to go to the fish vendor’s stall with a map kept in his pocket. When a client questioned him, he would take him out and point his finger at this Latin American country bathed by the Atlantic, which borders Venezuela, Brazil and Suriname. “And now that we have discovered oil, we are in fashion, everyone wants to get involved here,” complains Persiud, who has suddenly understood the advantages of remaining anonymous.

There are huge rice fields in the surrounding area. Hugo Chávez, Maduro’s mentor, put aside the territorial controversy and created a program to exchange Venezuelan oil products for Guyanese rice. That caused an economic boom in Charity, its inhabitants could afford some luxury or another. However, Chávez passed away and the alliance evaporated during the Maduro government, when Venezuela’s oil production collapsed. Charity returned to scarcity, the bonanza had been a mirage. “We could be brothers and benefit the two countries, but the dispute is killing us. Nobody has wanted to invest heavily here because they feel that at any moment things can change. We should forget about it and look for what is best for both of us,” reflects Ron, 51, a taxi driver who dodges goats, tractors and stray dogs that attack the wheels of his Japanese-made car like crazy. Inherited from the British, Guyanese, who gained independence in 1966, drive on the right.

Elizabeth Sam wears black glasses and a peaked hat that gives her a very distinguished appearance. She is loaded with shopping bags. She worked five years in Caracas as a domestic worker, a long time ago, when Chávez was alive. She knows how to say, hello, thank you, how are you, how are you, you’re very kind, you’re very beautiful. Coquetry does not allow him to give her age. He considers that these could be good times in Essequibo, that with the oil boom many will emerge from poverty – the local government hopes to go from 14,000 to 30,000 dollars in average income in a couple of years – but the Venezuelan threat hangs over his heads: “They would come here and what. Would they kill us? For the love of God”.

