The spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, declared this Wednesday during a press conference that the combatants of the Ukrainian Army units that defend the Azovstal steelworks in Mariúpol “are still blocked inside the plant (…) we have lost the connection with them. In his words, after the evacuations of civilians in recent days, “there have been multiple attempted assaults. The artillery, rocket and bomb attacks do not stop (…) there is no connection with our units».

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadim Boichenko, also spoke about the situation in Azovstal on Wednesday, who assured television cameras elsewhere in Ukraine, since he left his city days ago, that “our boys defend this fortress, but it is being very difficult. He assured that, against the steel plant, “they are firing with heavy artillery, tanks, planes and even from the Russian ships that have approached.” “Unfortunately, ‘violent fighting’ is taking place,” Boichenko added.

The last Ukrainian soldiers who resist in the steel mill are protected in the basements, a complex labyrinth where there would still be “hundreds of civilians and children, there are more than 30″ without evacuating, according to the mayor. However, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, denied on Wednesday that an assault on the steel mill is underway. «The order was given -on April 21- publicly by the commander in chief -Vladímir Putin- to cancel any assault. There is no assault right now,” said Peskov, who did admit that Azovstal is completely surrounded.

The presidential spokesman explained that the Russian forces surrounding the plant “intervene only to prevent Ukrainian fighters from creating firing positions.” But judging by the information provided by the Ukrainian authorities, such attacks must be devastating. In addition, a spokesman for the Russian troops said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion, considered “Nazi” in Russia, took advantage of the recent truce aimed at evacuating civilians to “install firing positions outside the factory.” For his part, Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov battalion, said on Tuesday that “we were shelled all night (…) two women were killed and now there is an assault on Azovstal.”

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that Russian troops have brought all of Mariupol under their control and “a normal and peaceful life is already established there.” Referring to Azovstal, he noted that, having refused to lay down their arms, “what remains of the Ukrainian Army within the perimeter of the plant is now safely blocked.” The Russian Defense Minister recalled that the defenders of Azovstal “have refused to lay down their arms.”

On April 21, Putin and Shoigu appeared together in a television video to announce the fall of Mariupol. The Defense Minister reported that the city had been ‘liberated’, except for Azovstal. He added that the steel mill would also be evicted soon, to which the top Russian leader responded by ordering “cancel the assault” as it was considered “inappropriate.” “There is no need to get into those catacombs and crawl underground through industrial facilities,” Putin added, later ordering that “that industrial zone be blocked off so that not even a fly can fly away.”

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, assured this Wednesday in statements to Sputnik radio that “I am going to say something that Israeli politicians certainly do not want to hear, but that may interest them. In Ukraine, Israeli mercenaries stand shoulder to shoulder with fighters from the Azov battalion, considered “Nazis” by Moscow.

The day before, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine for considering sending them weapons. While, on Sunday, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, stated that Hitler had “Jewish blood”, a theory not corroborated by historians. Israel called Lavrov’s words “scandalous and inexcusable.”

In addition, Ukrainian military intelligence believes that Russia is preparing a military parade in Mariupol on May 9 on the occasion of Victory Day over Nazi Germany. One of the signs that such a celebration could take place in the Ukrainian city occupied by Russian troops is the presence of the deputy head of the Kremlin Administration, Sergei Kiriyenko. Another telltale sign of the possibility of the event is that the streets are being cleared and cleaned at a rapid pace.

On the other hand, Shoigu warned on Wednesday that “any NATO transport that arrives in Ukraine to help the Ukrainian Army will be considered a target to destroy.” In this regard, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, stated on Wednesday that “Russia wants to stop Western aid with missiles.” “Despite the massive shelling of Ukrainian cities, the Russians will not be able to stop the delivery of Western weapons to the front, not even by destroying the railway infrastructure,” he stressed.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, denounced the attacks, the most devastating so far in a single afternoon, and the fact that, according to him, they mainly affect civilians and non-military infrastructure. The Ukrainian Army General Staff reported late Tuesday that Russia fired some 18 missiles at infrastructure in the Dnipro, Kirovograd, Lviv, Vinnitsa, kyiv, Odessa and Zakarpattia regions.

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, declared in his usual part that “high-precision and long-range missiles have destroyed six electrical substations and areas of the train stations in Podbortsi, Lviv, Volonets, Timkovo and Piatijatka.” According to his report, through these five train stations, “Ukrainian troops received weapons and ammunition produced by the United States and European countries.” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba called on the international community on Wednesday to take action and apply more sanctions to deal with “Russian missile terrorism.”