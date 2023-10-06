“Resistance against denialist government”: the Fridays march in Milan

A thousand students from Milanese schools took to the streets with the slogan “Climate resistance”. The young people of Fridays for Future they protested against the Government which “denies the systematic matrix of the environmental disasters that have hit Italy in recent months” and the The municipality of Milan, accused of “greenwashing” because “it persists in selling itself as a green, sustainable and cutting-edge city when it is at the top of the land consumption rankings”. The demonstration called throughout Italy by climate activists began in Cairoli square around 9.45am today.

The demonstration called throughout Italy by climate activists began in Cairoli square around 9.45am today.

“Climate resistance against a denialist government” and “Catta Fot Future” is the writing on the banner that opens the demonstration. The demonstration will pass through the city center, skirting the Montanelli Gardens with arrival near Gae Aulenti square. With flash mobs along the route, banks, fast fashion chains and property development companies were targeted by the protesters.

