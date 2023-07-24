Liliana Resinovich, ordered a new expert report on the body. A suspect for the death of the missing woman in Trieste

Yet another chapter in the case of Liliana Resinovich, the woman who disappeared from Trieste on 14 December 2021 and was found dead three weeks later, with her body wrapped in plastic bags. After the judge’s refusal to close the investigation, in fact, it was appointed the new medico-legal expert who will try to shed light on the woman’s mysterious death. It is, as reported by Il Piccolo, one of the major figures of forensic anthropology in Italy: Christine Cattaneodirector and co-founder of the laboratory of forensic anthropology and odontology Labanof, as well as a professor at the University of Milan and an expert in other intricate murder cases, from Yara Gambirasio to Elisa Claps, up to Saman Abbas.

The public prosecutor’s office mandated Cattaneo for his super-expertise, so that he “ascertains the injuries found, their origin, the means that produced them, the dating, and any other element useful for qualifying the death as a consequence of a suicidal action or a fact attributable to third parties”. Therefore, murder is being investigated and at work, in addition to Cattaneo, there are other notable partisan consultantssuch as Professor Vittorio Fineschi, appointed by the brother of the deceased Sergio Resinovich, and the former general of the Ris Luciano Garofano, appointed instead by the widower Sebastiano Visintin.

