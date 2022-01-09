Unknown

Quique Sánchez-Flores has removed Getafe from the UCI and the relegation places, which last weekend defeated an entire Real Madrid to culminate a streak of three draws and three victories in the League. Was it culminating? No place more complicated than Sánchez-Pizjuán, against the only mathematically reliable rival right now of the meringues in the fight for the title, to prolong the feat. And so that instead of Getafe this team has to start calling it ‘Gestafe’.

Only the ugly blur of cupbearer (5-0) against Atlético Baleares somewhat tarnishes Quique’s career in the place where he trains for the third time and where he began, back in 2005, an extensive career on the bench. Practically contemporary As a footballer and coach, Julen Lopetegui has triumphed in Seville for more than two seasons.

Nervión survives for the moment a plague of casualties and the Gipuzkoan smiles with a crooked gesture for not yet having the reinforcements for a squad decimated to the extreme, with several long-term injuries, three in the Africa Cup and some more touched for a calendar that does not forgive and in which they play everything almost the same. Julen will shoot today almost what he has, an eleven similar to the one that happened in Zaragoza to the eighth of the Cup, a tournament in which he will not be able to rotate either because in six days he will get a derby against Betis.

Getafe does not have so many absences, but they are sensitive. Arambarri and Olivera miss it by penalty. Two fixed that provide competitiveness. Florentino will be the positional midfielder and the left lane will surely be occupied by Jonathan Silva, who has not finished curdling and faces a luxury test. Getafe have gone from an extreme situation to a relative calm, because their coach seems to have hit the key especially in the defensive part, with just one goal against in the last six league games. Sevilla resists without time to lick their wounds: they cannot fail if they want to continue dreaming.