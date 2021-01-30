As a result of the article The resilience of the elderly by the Doctor of Psychology (UBA) Ricardo Iacub published in Clarín a week ago I wrote the following.

Resilient? No. Endurance. We Argentines who are reaching the fourth age (the third begins at 60 years of age and the new fourth begins at the age of 80), we know what it is to bank upon governments that have always ignored us. They laugh at us.

300,000 vaccines? They were not enough even for the doctors, with the aggravating factor that there are well-off government officials who apply it without being a priority or with pre-existing diseases.

In another country, for doing something like this, they are surely sent home without any concern. Here They reward them with a few days off work, without pay. Do you know what matters to you? Any. They go home to rest. And when they return they will continue to be just as cheating.

They robbed us, they didn’t take care of us, (they made us stand in endless lines to get paid)They lied to us from the start. They are not going to vaccinate us because there will not be for us, old people, until June or July.

They told us we would charge more with the new formula and we got shorn. And so many other things.

For all that and our almost 80 springs, (which we still enjoy), I propose that you look for a place in the world where there are retirees who support as much as we do.

Lidia B. Fontela

OTHER LETTERS

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

“They lend us our money with usurious interests.” It’s grotesque. Anses approves the government’s dispossession of our assets and insists on lending us money at usurious interests, with our own money. Who wins in this uneven game?

Do they make our assets in inflation for the intended readjustment (down), but take it into account for the high rates? Someday we will write the history of Anses in 120 episodes.

The loss of purchasing power of pensions. The consumer price index prepared by INDEC grew by 36.1% between December 2019 and December 2020. As in 2020, my retirement situation did not change, in order to maintain the purchasing power of my retirement (measured on the basis of the evolution of the referred index) for every 100 pesos of the pension collected in December 2019 I should have received 136.10 in December 2020. In fact I received 128.32, so I lost 7.78 and the purchasing power of my retirement decreased 5.71% compared to December 2019. The National Government may affirm what it pleases, but the facts are the facts and the numbers are the numbers.

Enrique Fowler Newton

“Is the President badly advised?” Since March 2020What we hear most from our leaders are lies and more lies. When on March 16 of last year, the President told us on TV that those of us over 65 should stay at home, knowing what had started in China and was still in Europe, I said: “Is right”.

I am a speech therapist and I am 79 years old. So I suspended the consultations with the children I had scheduled for the week until further notice. On the 20th of that month the quarantine for all and I understood that it was the best way to put hospitals in condition. While we were “guarded”, the rulers did not maintain any kind of care. The protocol for them did not exist.

We attend the biweekly conferences of the President with erroneous graphics with the consequent claim of the countries involved: Finland, Chile, among others. Children without face-to-face school, but casinos are enabled. The more ignorant there are, the better. People who think are unmanageable.

Today the issue is with vaccines. It is said that five million will come from the Russian vaccine, that the Oxford vaccine guarantees us to have a vaccine here, that the plane today will bring 600,000 and then it turns out that there are 200,000. I want to believe that Alberto Fernández is not lying to us on purpose. Could it be that he is poorly advised? And if so, how do you not realize? How do you keep those advisers? This is not a matter of crack, it is a matter of logic, of reasoning, of remembering, of thinking.

“The drama of processing a pension.” In November, a 96-year-old PAMI affiliate passed away. Her 84-year-old husband, without access to the Internet or management of virtual resources, is requesting with the help of the undersigned to be able to carry out the procedures to obtain his wife’s pension and thus be able to help pay the expenses that his illness and situation staff require.

Since that date we have been trying to do it virtually, but not only does it not recognize data related to the deceased when the spouse appears as a kinship, but also your ID, as it does not have a processing number, will block you at some point in the face of the request for documentation.

We try to update the data as required, but it is not possible to advance correctly on it either. We try to communicate by phone permanently and at different times, but the lines are busy and there is no other way to contact us outside of the virtual.

Faced with this situation, I ask myself: Where is the defense and concern for one of the most vulnerable sectors of society? Is this not a sign of social discrimination against those who do not have the possibility of access or the resources to do so? How to solve it? Who can give an answer? Who can take charge of this request in the absence of face-to-face care for these very particular cases attentive to the pandemic situation that we are going through and that will continue without an estimated date of resolution?

This situation has become unsustainable. I claim that the State, ANSES or whoever corresponds be responsible for this citizen (whose data for security I safeguard and will provide at the time it is requested) and provide an urgent response.

Ana Labella

“Will Anses appeal Cristina’s pension?” A judge granted the Vice President the right to collect her retirement for exercising the presidency, the husband’s pension for having been president plus the corresponding retroactive payments. In addition, it charges the fees for exercising the current position. It would be interesting to know if ANSES will appeal that judicial decision as it does with each mandate of a judge in the first and second instance so that it is paid what corresponds to a retiree. All until the Supreme Court approves the payment. But it takes years to make that decision effective.

Victor Hugo Gorosito

