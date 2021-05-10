That fateful afternoon of May 11, 2011, Lorca suddenly became the center of attention of the world. Not an hour had passed since the second earthquake and in the Newsroom of LA VERDAD, already focused on the coverage of the disaster on the internet and in the pages of the newspaper, the calls from international media did not stop, showing interest in the consequences of the devastating earthquakes that occurred in the heart of the Guadalentín Valley. Media interest in the rest of Spain lasted for weeks, although little by little it faded. Our work, on the other hand, was far from finished.

Our newspaper library contains thousands of news, reports, interviews, photographs and graphics dedicated to the reconstruction of Lorca after the earthquakes. All these pieces together have been sewing, with invisible threads, the history of a city that today is a living example of resilience. If the ability not to give in to a traumatic event could be embodied in a Spanish population, none would do it better than the City of the Sun. Lorca is a symbol of courage and resistance, probably the result of hundreds of years of history overcoming adversities in border territory. A past of overcoming that, once again, pushed the city to stand up and push forward overcoming all kinds of obstacles. A decade has passed since the earthquakes, but our sentimental and informative commitment with the people of Lorca remains intact, in a very special way with the protagonists of this tragedy, both with the families of the fatal victims and with those who heroically gave themselves to the aid of the victims and to the subsequent reconstruction of the city.

With its lights and shadows, the history of earthquakes still has chapters to write. What has already been lived must be remembered so that the new generations of Murcia do not forget what happened in the City of the Sun. And, at the same time, to serve as an example the subsequent struggle that the neighbors and the institutions sustained to recover normality and hope. There are scars that never heal. These pages reflect how the pain for the nine deceased remains raw among those close to them. There is no possible cure for that grief that has marked the lives of several Lorca families. In some way or another, all the inhabitants of the city are victims and heroes of this natural disaster, whose material wounds have practically closed.

With its lights and shadows, the chronicle of the earthquakes of May 11, 2011 still has chapters that are yet to be written



I am convinced that Lorca has a promising future ahead of him. This supplement is also intended to be a look at the present, analyzing the current situation of the local economy and its historical heritage. Even in the worst tragedies an opportunity arises. And the people of Lorca are taking advantage of it to build a city capable of combining the best of its past with the urban infrastructures that will catapult it into the future. THE TRUTH will continue in Lorca to relate that exciting adventure that awaits us in the years to come.