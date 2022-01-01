If this pandemic has taught us something, it is resilience, not resistance, that too. Resilience is the capacity we develop to overcome difficult situations. And this Christmas, the COVID has put a Lightning from Champions, which promised them happy with numbers and a proposal capable of making even the most skeptical dream. The best place in Europe I visited the Metropolitan in a sweet moment and before a Athletic less fierce than usual and below him in the rankings. However, as in so many homes, the virus has changed the road map. The tests on the return to work confirmed 17 positives among the soccer players, although (with the norm in hand) it was time to pull forward and play. It was the moment to demonstrate resilience, their own and that of the neighborhood they represent, which only asks them to leave their skin. At the end of the day, your day to day. The one of all those hardworking people whose Champions consists mainly of getting ahead.

His Ray has always had something of Quixote. Of that hero in soul, although not in appearance, capable of facing giants (mills like the one built by Simeone) in pursuit of their ideals. Values ​​that are based on bravery, courage and nobility. Iraola, who has recovered troops, promises to brandish them like a spear and fight, staying true to his competitive spirit, without fear or complexes, capable of defeating greats like him. Barça. The greater the difficulty, the sweeter to overcome it …