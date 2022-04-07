It took 283 Grands Prix waiting, which also includes five difficult seasons spent laboriously in the back riding aAprilia which seemed never to bloom. In the end though Aleix Espargarò, one of the few to have always believed in the Noale-based manufacturer’s project, he was able to celebrate his first career success in the World Championship in Argentina. An extraordinary feat made even more special by the fact that he took the Aprilia to his own first win in history in the premier class of two wheels. A weekend for strong hearts, as his tears showed at the end of the Termas de Rio Hondo race. The centaur from Granolleres, who now arrives in Austin also as the leader of the world championship standings, wanted to find a way to always carry the thrill and the memory of that Sunday with him and so he decided to get a tattoo.

To keep him company was his trusted assistant Joan Lacueva, who accompanied Aleix Espargarò throughout his sporting career, up to the special moment he experienced on the South American track. The two decided to get the word tattooed “Resilience”, accompanied by the date of the historic success: April 3, 2022. A term that well exemplifies all the effort made by the Spaniard to achieve this historic goal. Espargarò then wanted to share the shots of this symbolic moment with all his fans on Instagram, combining the photos of the tattoo with a snapshot of his very first outing in Aprilia. Resilience: “Quality that allows some people who are hit hard by life to come back stronger than ever, rather than letting failure get the better of”. This is the text published by Aprilia # 41 with the shots.