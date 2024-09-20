Resilience is the ability to adaptation of a living being versus a disturbing agent or a adverse state or situationthe dictionary refers, a condition that the Sinaloa native has had to make it his own in these last days for the situation of violence that we are living in Sinaloa.

And it is no wonder situation that It has become very complicated For those of us who live in the state capital and in the southern municipalities Given the seriousness of this circumstance that has disrupted the social, work, educational and economic life of thousands of families.

Facing adversity and adapting to a lifestyle like the one that the people of Sinaloa have lived every day of their lives for decades is not easy, but despite everything, they have achieved it with great determination, courage, faith in God, vision and value. In a report, some estimates have been made known by chamber organizations about the economic losses due to the climate of violence, which are estimated at around 550 million pesos daily in the state capital.

For companies, businesses, shops, SMEs and entrepreneurs, the environment facing this period of crisis and adversity is a real challenge, especially for small businesses that are barely surviving day to day.

It is a great challenge that the economic sectors of Sinaloa are currently facing because they will have to adapt by transforming the obstacles they are experiencing on a daily basis into opportunities for growth and learning, in addition to putting into operation a vision with a broad strategy to make the best decisions in the short, medium and long term in companies, as well as strengthening a solid organizational and business culture that contributes to the well-being of the business and employees.

The other major challenge facing the different levels of government is to address the economic sectors, companies, businesses and SMEs due to the sales losses they have suffered in these days of uncertainty and lack of consumption.

In light of this scenario, the state authority, in coordination with the three levels of government, has launched an emergency plan, a strategy that includes a series of actions to support companies and economic sectors, ranging from tax discounts and incentives to discounts on fines on different taxes.

This is excellent news that will give relief to those who have a business, whether small or large. For example, some fiscal support measures have to do with the IMSS, which will grant a 90% discount on fines and facilitate installment payment agreements with the Directorate of Affiliation and Collection.

The 85% discount campaign on fines and surcharges for ISAI and property taxes will also be extended for the entire month of September, in addition to waiving the floor fee in markets and parking lots during the months of September, October and November, and the continuity of the drinking water service will also be guaranteed to avoid outages.

Likewise, in support of local businesses and microenterprises, microcredits of up to $25,000 pesos will be available with preferential conditions, three months of grace, a fixed annual rate of 9%, without collateral and with flexible requirements. Likewise, it will be possible to access a pool of $100 million pesos for loans from the Impulso Nafin program, with amounts ranging from $300,000 to $1.5 million pesos, with up to six months of grace, without collateral and preferential rates.

In addition, a food support program will be launched for merchants in vulnerable situations, as part of the measures to strengthen their economic stability, a campaign focused on encouraging the consumption of products and services from local businesses will also be launched, at the same time, a campaign will be implemented to promote the use of electronic commerce, making it easier for merchants to adopt digital platforms that allow them to expand their reach and diversify their sales channels. Without a doubt, these are actions that will give a respite to the pothole into which companies have fallen, but there is still much to be done, by all of us, more solvent entrepreneurs who could be supportive and empathetic with micro and small businesses, civil society organizations, private initiative, citizens and of course the three levels of government.

More from the same author: