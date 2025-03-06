Concha Jerez (Gran Canaria, 1941) and José IGES (Madrid, 1951) build in the CGAC An expo that brings together works elaborated together between 1989 and 2023. In their own words, artists propose «an operation that allows to assign them to an object, … to a medium or a situation, qualities until that moment unexpected, unforeseen ». In short, a resignificationn, a twist to the apparent meaning of what we see and hear both in the museum and outside of it. Encourage bewilderment and criticism.

‘Resignifications’, title of the appointment, also celebrates 35 years of artistic experience together, sometimes parallel, and convergent in others, as is the case at hand. «Often – writes the curator – that reappropriation of the existing has a purpose: that reality speaks to us otherwise (either in the visual order, already in the sound), that sting us with new meanings, with new perceptions, including spatials; His work challenges those who receive it, which far from being mere consumers of experiences, becomes participants or active elements within it ». We highlight the friendly and serene deployment of political approaches far from the journalistic chronicle by both.

For example, the installation ‘Baza de Utopias broken’ (1993-2015), which refers to the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe written in the seventies on citizen rights. We see an elongated table covered by a mirrors tablecloth. They appear written infractions committed by EU countries and denounced by Amnesty International.

Linked to conceptual art since its inception, the constants in the work of Concha Jerez (National Prize for Plastic Arts 2015 and the 2017 Velázquez Award), have always traveled by the use of the word and the images, through videos, ‘performances’ and facilities. Censorship, oppression and political character could be seen as their first sources of expression.

With technology

To José IGES, in Spain, we owe the approach to the public of Fluxus by John Cage, of electroacoustic music, the video care and its first representatives. All this during a period in art history, for these lands, in which or you went up to the great changes initiated in the international scene, or you were left forever. The political commitment sneaked into the pictorial tradition, the disciplines were dynamited, and the conceptual tools would never leave. Somehow, within the field of art, Both draw a possible history of technologies in our country.

Concha Jerez and José Iges have been collaborating and dialogue for decades to create fruitful spaces where, in a way, the viewer can find a thread of hope in terms of new places and new ways of thinking about the everyday. Facilities, ‘performances’, videos, radio -art works … the two artists They were pioneers in those years in which little or nothing was created around sound art on the peninsula.

In perspective.

From top to bottom, ‘broken utopias bazaar’; ‘Black holes’; and ‘broken utopias’, from the couple of artists

CGAC



The CGAC is occupied by radio works, city noises at the time of any day, sounds found, voices exchanged, rumors of musical instruments where the word has its abode: sound art. Sound art always or almost always connected to the visual capacity of the auditory medium. Through irony, sometimes, The work of Jerez and Iges is characterized by rethinking and kindly think about objects and situations that go unnoticed.

A piece that is part of the project, ‘Terre di Nessuno (Parking Game)’, It consists of a table with a dashboard of Parking and headphones where impossible instructions are heard that dismantle the possibility of the game as we know it, and disorient the player. Skilling forms is also a feature of identity in the projects that both carry out.

Concha Jerez and José Iges ‘Resignifications’. CGAC. Santiago de Compostela. C/ Valle-Inclán, 2. Commissioner: Alicia died. Until September 7. Four stars.

The works of this exhibition perch on the spectator; An interference arises, a strangeness, an altered context in favor of freedom that language offers: if we want to see it, if we want to attach to its infinite senses and meanings.