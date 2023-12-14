After fleeing from house to house for weeks in search of a safety that never came, Kayed Hammad, at 60 years old, has resigned himself to staying in northern Gaza, even if it means eating soaked softened legumes, in the absence of butane gas to cook them. . “I don't want to go south. I am not going to repeat in 2023 what my parents did in 1948. I prefer to die here. In addition, there were people dying on the way south,” she assures through voice messages, taking advantage of the moments when she can charge her cell phone and the network works.

He speaks from Gaza's largest refugee camp, Jabalia. That's where his parents ended up in the Nakba, the flight and expulsion of some 750,000 Palestinians during the first Arab-Israeli war, 75 years ago. From there these days come images of mass arrests of Palestinians and door-to-door combats, such as the one in which Hamas militiamen killed nine Israeli soldiers this Tuesday, in the second deadliest ambush of the war. Although the army has been zealously attacking the south of the Strip since the ceasefire ended on the first day of December, it has another foot in the north, where it is intensively bombarding Jabalia and Shuyaia, a neighborhood in Gaza City, the capital.

The north – where only one hospital functions and the army has just raided another and blown up a UN school – is a succession of uninhabitable or destroyed houses, plains of rubble and missile craters after two months of Israeli bombings. a pace unprecedented in decades, as shown by aerial and on-the-ground images. In October, Israel ordered its 1.1 million inhabitants to head south. The vast majority ended up doing it. Nobody knows how many don't. The United Nations does not dare to estimate it, because chaos prevails and the Israeli army keeps it incommunicado. There are at least tens of thousands, especially in UN shelters and relatives' homes, who – without humanitarian aid, which Israel limits to southern Gaza – live a daily odyssey to eat, drink or keep warm.

“We don't look for food. Practically, you can't call it that. You have some bread and you are looking for a sauce. Or a can of tuna or beans. We look for anything to stay alive. Many times we have left broad beans in water so that they can be eaten the next day, with a little salt and a pepper,” she explains. Cooking them would require butane gas converted into a precious commodity. “It was funny when a friend [del extranjero] He told me: 'We have to boil the water to avoid diseases', and I thought: 'Either we don't have butane or we have just enough to cook or to warm ourselves a little. “People have come to light wood to make a fire.”

Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza during an Israeli attack on November 24. MAHMUD HAMS (AFP)

The week of truce at the end of November gave Gaza a small respite. Not only because of the absence of bombings, but because dozens of trucks with humanitarian aid crossed for the first time the Israeli military checkpoint that divides both parts of Gaza. “They say flour came in, but nothing has come to me,” he laments. He found a kilo in a store and, he says, he mixed it with water to try to make bread in a frying pan.

With the stores half empty, only what is left for subsistence economies: vegetables, bread, rice, preserves… “The water is not drinkable and there is less and less food,” he laments. At the moment, many are drawing on savings in a territory where it is common to keep part of the money in cash, sometimes in dollars or Jordanian dinars. “What was worth four shekels (the equivalent of one euro) is now worth 20 or 25. Everyone has raised prices due to the lack of merchandise.”

Nine hours of waiting to get bread

Lack also generates a competition for who risks their life the most so as not to lose it to starvation. “You have to wait for the bombing to calm down. In the end you ended up waiting eight or nine hours to get bread. And, when you arrive, there is no more. They have also bombed bakeries,” she points out.

Hammad almost feels privileged, because one of his nephews had installed solar panels for his business, so there is electricity in his brother's house, where he has ended up with his wife and children. The images from Yabalia show others less fortunate in these days of rain and minimum temperatures of 13 degrees: displaced families with tents flooded with water and mud.

Before reaching Jabalia, Hammad passed by four houses in the capital. His no longer exists, as happened with another in Operation Cast Lead (2008-2009) and in 2003, during the Second Intifada, along with his workshop and his car.

After four days in which he “felt no danger,” a bombing in some nearby towers convinced him to escape at night to his sister's house, in another neighborhood. Two nights later, the sound of the bombs grew closer and changed to that of a cousin. “We stayed only one night, because we felt that the bombings were almost falling on our heads,” he remembers. After two more with a brother-in-law, he found some stability with an uncle of his wife, half a kilometer from Al Shifa hospital. “I was going to see the people [miles de desplazados] that was there. They lived in conditions like they did 200 years ago. They slept on the floor. Even the children, who prepared milk with water that is not suitable for giving to an animal,” she recalls. He stayed until troops surrounded the medical center in mid-November before taking it. He then returned to his hometown, Yabalia.

In three months, he has gone from planning a trip to Spain—where he lived in the 1990s—to barely navigating the present—Israel intends to extend the war, in its current form, at least until February—and worrying about the future: “What awaits me when the war is over? “Being on the street: without money, without work, without a house, without furniture, without clothes… without anything at all.”

Crammed in the houses

The mayor of the capital, Yahia Sarray, is also still in the north. He explains that many families are squeezed into houses with a few square meters. Some comes from destroyed buildings. Another, of those that are still standing, but have lost the exterior walls or windows and the cold creeps in. “Here the community is used to supporting each other in difficult times. A small house can now accommodate several families. To make it easier, they sometimes separate women and children in a room; and the men and boys, in another. Each one can fit about 10 people or more,” says Sarray, appointed mayor by the Hamas Government in 2019.

Queues to survive are part of the routine. “People spend a lot of time looking for water. “They fill large plastic drums and carry them for a long time to their home, or whatever can be considered their home or refuge.” Also to refill a butane cylinder. “There is very little. “Sometimes they wait for hours to end up coming back with just a little bit.” Almost no one can transport them by car, due to lack of fuel. The one that Israel is now allowing in exceptionally, at the request of the United States, is limited to the south. “So people either walk, or ride a bicycle, or move by car,” he points out.

Many people are in shelters, such as schools, public spaces or churches [la capital concentra una pequeña comunidad cristiana, de unas 1.000 personas], Explain. “But those places are not completely safe either. And they don't have enough bathrooms or hot water. And if someone gets sick, it is very difficult for them to have somewhere to go,” she adds.

One of those places would be the Al Awda hospital, in Jabalia, but Israeli troops have kept it surrounded since the 5th and two health workers have already died, according to the World Health Organization. The center welcomes about 250 people (including patients, staff and displaced people) who do not dare to leave. One of them, Mohamed Salha, assures in an audio message that the Israeli shooters shoot at the windows, so they have gone down to the basements and interior corridors. In the compound, he says, there is still a corpse lying around, uncollected since the first day of the siege. “She is a woman who accompanied her sister-in-law to the maternity ward,” says Salha, who records the audios in the most protected part and goes up with fear to send them.

