He Miss Universe 2023 It came to an end this November 18 in El Salvador. The new queen is the representative of Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, who established herself as the successor of the American R’bonney Gabriel. In front of the television screens, no incident was broadcast live; However, these did not stop happening. In this note, we tell you all the details that some beauty queens suffered, events that would have even led to the resignation of an important person in the organization.

What happened at Miss Universe with the beauty queens?

Prior to the preliminary and final galas of the Miss Universe 2023, two queens from Asia and America suffered an accident that resulted in them not qualifying for the grand final of the competition. We are talking about the misses representing the countries China and Mexico.

In the case of China, Ji Qian did not manage to participate in the Miss Universe preliminary competition even though she arrived in El Salvador. The delay she had was due to her visa and, upon arriving in the Central American country, she was no longer able to participate in the international competition.

On the other hand, the representative of Mexico, Melissa Flores, suffered an ankle injury prior to the Miss Universe preliminary ceremony. Melissa pointed out that this obstacle would not prevent her from participating; However, despite everything, she failed to qualify for the grand final.

Melissa Flores shared the injury she suffered on Instagram. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Flores

What important person from the Miss Universe organization resigned?

The president of miss Universe, Paula Shugart, who served in that position for more than 20 years, presented her resignation from the pageant during the beauty pageant’s traditional costume parade. The decision surprised everyone and everyone, and she noted that it was not going to be the end of her career.