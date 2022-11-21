“It’s over,” Viel wrote in a tweet on Sunday, expressing “pride and pride” and stressing that “mission accomplished.”

“Bye Twitter France. What an adventure! What a team!” he added.

Phil’s last tweet dates back to November 4, when the company, which was recently acquired by Elon Musk, unleashed a global wave of layoffs.

“All of my thoughts, respect, energy and love are for the Twitter employees all over the world today. Together we have built the most amazing app on the planet,” Veale said.

The departure of the senior Twitter official comes at a time when the future of the social network appears to be in the wind after a turbulent week that saw the departure of more employees and the reactivation of former US President Donald Trump’s account on the platform.

Musk fired 50 percent of the 7,500-strong staff and rescinded an internal policy that allowed working from home and imposing long working hours.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Twitter France in 2015, Phil was Sales Director for YouTube in Southern Europe, Africa and the Middle East.