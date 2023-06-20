It was an open secret that if he was not elected president of the PRI in Sinaloa, former Ahome mayoral candidate, Marco Antonio “All Terrain” Osuna would leave the gameoday also that their alternate aspirations were to compete for the mayoralty or a local deputation in the recently created municipality of Juan José Ríos, so it was a matter of time the resignation of the tricolor that took place yesterday, however, the one that did surprise was the of the former mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Valdez Palazuelos.

But Marcos Osuna does not go alone, with him more than 130 peasant and colony leaders resign, between former trustees and ejidal commissioners who were in charge of carrying out the talacha during the elections, thus striking a hard blow to the PRI From what you can see, he will be left alone towards 2024.

jesus valdez He was a “heavyweight” of PRI politics, he was mayor of Culiacán, had a lot of ancestry among the militancy and aspired to be a candidate for governor and resigned as the party’s presidency in 2021 when together with Mario Zamora they lost almost all the mayoralties and councils . In an act of congruence he accepted responsibility for him.

Both Marcos and Jesús had remained in the ranks of the party, but the straw that broke the camel’s back to speed up their departure was the election of the new leaders: Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo, by national leader Alejandro Antelo. Moreno, despite the fact that he had promised that there would be a consultation with the bases. In any case, the PRI was already sinking and the massive resignations would accelerate its collapse.

Potpourri. The appointment made yesterday by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of Luisa María Alcalde, as the secretary of the interior to replace Adán Augusto López, was surprising, making her at 35 years old the youngest head of this agency.

Luisa María has been a member of the left-wing youth since 2005, when she fought against the impeachment of López Obrador and the resistance against the alleged electoral fraud of 2006. In the past six-year term, she was a federal deputy and was characterized by fighting the unpopular policies of the former president Enrique Peña Nieto, later she was appointed labor secretary from where she negotiated the largest salary increases and now the president announces her as part of the generational change, because “you have to give opportunities to young people” and also to women. You have to keep an eye on her performance.

SCHOOLS. When Governor Rubén Rocha announced yesterday that classes would be suspended due to the intense heat wave that affects Sinaloans, it was thought that the entire school year would end, but later it was clarified that he only released the directors of schools where they did not there are conditions to study, this is where there are not enough air conditioners, so that they send the students home at once. From this it follows that classes will continue in most private schools, and in some elite public schools in the largest cities.

