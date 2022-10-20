The syndrome of resignation, also known as the syndrome of Uppgivenhets in Swedish, it causes children and others to stop walking, talking and eating. They assume a state similar to a coma, lying prone, with their eyes closed, disconnected from the world around them. They are powered by feeding tubes.

Resignation syndrome is a rare psychiatric condition that presents as a progressive social withdrawal and reluctance to engage in routine activities such as school and play. Children can become isolated and appear depressed and irritable. They often resist attempts by others to support them or encourage them to commit. As the condition progresses, the patient may stop talking and isolate themselves in bed, and may stop eating and drinking. The most severe stage of the disorder is when the child enters a state of deep withdrawal and is unconscious or comatose. Resignation syndrome: when the pain is intolerable

The resignation syndrome can be defined as a state of ‘hibernation’ in response to an intolerable reality. They don’t respond, even to pain. Patients appear limp, without normal reflexes and require total care, including feeding and intravenous fluids as they risk kidney failure and death from complications of immobility, malnutrition and dehydration.

Resignation syndrome is a life-threatening condition that requires high-level medical attention. Various names have been used to describe this condition as it was originally described in children who exhibited a withdrawal from external reality. Terms previously used for this condition include depressive devitalization and pervasive arousal-withdrawal syndrome. Both emphasize the withdrawal and the lack of response.

Many children with the resignation syndrome they were experiencing trauma, including environmental stress and psychiatric disorders in parents and guardians. Common features are the ongoing nature of the trauma and the child’s feelings of hopelessness and helplessness in the face of inevitable stress. In these situations, children seem to give up or resign themselves to an oppressive situation and deal with it with deep disengagement or withdrawal.

There are many contributing factors to the trauma for asylum-seeking and refugee children. Some are traumatized by the experiences in their home countries and the flight process. Experiences in detention and treatment centers also contribute directly to feelings of insecurity, anxiety and confusion.

Children are exposed to anguish and despair from those around them and their parents. Some experience separation from important attachment figures. These traumas contribute to high rates of distress and mental health problems. As the amount of time spent in these environments increases, mental health deteriorates.

Currently in Nauru, some children they may have been there for five years with little or no hope of finding a safe resettlement location. Their mental health problems are compounded by a lack of mental health support and services and limited access to family support. Depression in parents further isolates vulnerable children.

Traumatic withdrawal or resignation syndrome has been seen in groups of asylum-seeking and refugee children in European settings where families lack protection and resettlement options. The largest group studied in Sweden encountered severe physical illness, withdrawn children requiring hospitalization and high-level care.

In Australia, similar cases have been observed in children exposed to the hardship of immigration centers. Questions are now being asked about the possible development of an increase in cases on Nauru and how best to answer this.

Treatment of resignation syndrome is urgent and can only be undertaken in a hospital setting with specialized pediatric teams and nutritional support capabilities, intravenous rehydration, and monitoring of kidney and other bodily functions. Babies can remain comatose for weeks and gradually emerge. They require mental health specialists to create feelings of safety and security.

Parents need mental health care and support to care for their child. Stress-ridden families may require long-term counseling and trauma treatment.

The cure rate varies, but some babies need support for 12 months. A crucial issue is supporting the family in finding a safe haven and solving resettlement problems. For current Nauru families, the lack of options and the loss of hope for the future is a serious risk of mental exhaustion and traumatic withdrawal.

The necessary intensive and specialized treatment cannot be provided in Nauru. Mental and medical health professionals and refugee rights groups they are all asking for urgent care for these children. There is serious concern about Nauru’s use as a processing center and the adequacy of health services.

With the government wanting to maintain policies to discourage asylum seekers and prevent entry into Australia, it is apparently accepting the damage done to those in limbo. At the center of this debate are children who know nothing about politics, but know they are abandoned with no future. The moral imperative is to rethink current policy and take urgent action to protect children and save lives.

Francesca Vitali, Sports Psychologist and Lecturer at the University of Verona, said: “The so-called “Syndrome of resignation” was first diagnosed in children aged 7 to 19, children of refugees and asylum seekers in Swedenone of the European countries that welcomes, in proportion, a larger number of refugees and asylum seekers ”.

“Some of the symptoms are related to a sort of comatose state in which young people fall, accompanied by immobility, passivity, apathy and, in some cases, difficulty in feeding, hydrating and responding to stimuli, which made psychologists think of a sort of disconnection from the real world that affected these young people after they discovered that their family had been denied an asylum request ”.

“From the clinical analyzes, it turned out that these young people had no physical or neurological alterations. Although two decades have passed since the first reported case and several hundreds have followed, the causes of this syndrome continue to be unclear. It is thought that this phenomenon may have a psychological cause, probably related to episodes of trauma and severe stress also related to the well-known Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) which in recent months has affected almost four Italians out of ten following the health emergency from Covid19 ″.

“In the syndrome of resignation sleep can be a dysfunctional element for the psycho-physical health and personal well-being of these young people. In fact, from being a determining factor in protecting our health – together with the regular practice of daily physical activity and a correct diet – sleep becomes a symptom of malaise and difficulty “.

“Experts are not yet able to understand the causes of this syndrome, nor to know how to prevent it. It is not even clear why it affects the younger ones. What we do know is that despite some children experienced improvements when their family’s request for asylum was recognized, the different etiology and above all the different manifestation of the syndrome has not yet led to certain knowledge. It will be necessary to wait for other studies that may shed light on the causes and prevention of the resignation syndrome ”.

“The treatments that have generally been given to these young people are similar to those related to other syndromes of psychological origin such as PTSD “.

