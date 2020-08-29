The 65-year-old Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his intention to resign on Friday, August 28, for health reasons.

In Japan, after the resignation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for health reasons, the question of his succession arises. “Mister Shinzo’s son could become Prime Minister”, advance, Friday August 27 on franceinfo, Jean-François Sabouret, emeritus researcher at the CNRS. However, he considers the possibility “legislative elections which would bring a new Prime Minister to power “ But “after the US presidential election”. For the researcher, “The cards are going to be reshuffled, but it may not happen overnight.”

“Shinzo Abe is the grandson of Prime Minister, nephew of Prime Minister, politics is a family affair, Explain Jean-François Sabouret. I don’t think the Japanese will miss him. It is a party that has been in power almost continuously since World War II. “

The resignation of the 65-year-old man, for health reasons, surprised the specialist from Japan: “We thought the Prime Minister would hold out until the Olympics, that he would also hold out so that he could pass the torch to the new President of the United States. This all comes a bit early and leads us to believe that he is really sick. “

“Having said that, it is timely because the Covid-19 has been a sinkhole in Japan”, considers François Sabouret, who also notes an ever-growing significance of tensions in the region. “Chinese take it up a notch, force operation on Senkaku Islands is not impossible, he believes. Besides, the defense minister said he might fly over these islands to remind the Chinese that the islands are being watched and owned by Japan. “