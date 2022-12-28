La Russa and Rauti celebrate the birth of the MSI, it is controversial

The undersecretary of Defense, Isabella Rauti, 60, wanted to celebrate, on Twitter, the 76th anniversary of the birth of the MSI, on December 26, 1946 : “Honour to the founders and militants of MSI!. Deep roots do not freeze”, concluded Senator FdI.

Legitimate tribute, as the daughter of Pino Rautifounder of the MSI with Almirante and Romualdi, veterans of the RSI of Salò, the last trench of Mussolini’s followers.

But no one should be allowed to “clear” – especially to a housekeeper, pro-tempore; a party with clear fascist roots, founded and directed by veterans of the twenty years and then of the CSR, in antithesis to art. 12 of the Constitution, which prohibits the reconstitution of the PNF.

Rauti, to enter Giorgio Meloni’s government, has sworn allegiance not at the RSI of Salò and of dad, and Calabrian comrade, Pino, but to the Italian Republic and its Constitution. This charter resulted from the armed expulsion from Italy by anti-fascist patriots of Mussolini’s followers, including the founders of the MSI, and their ruthless Nazi allies of Hitler.

Perhaps Mattarella should impart to Rauti and La RussaPresident of the Senate (who published a similar post dedicated to the memory of his father, a fascist, like his brother) a brief lesson in political history and constitutional law.

However, the request for his resignation, advanced by sectors of the left, was excessive: in democracies, unlike dictatorships, everyone has the right to express their ideas, provided that they do not go so far as to exalt, and regret, liberticidal regimes, based on violence, such as fascism. How many votes, in Parliament, of the elected members of the much reviled MSI of the Rautis and La Russas, were asked by the leaders of the DC, and granted, on the occasion of at least 2 elections of the Heads of State (Saragat and Leone). Saragat was also voted for by the PCI, which asked and obtained, in exchange, from the Quirinale, the pardon of sen. Francesco Moranino, sheltered in Prague, after the life sentence for having killed 5 partisans and 2 of their companions, in a tragic event, known as the “Strasserra massacre”, in the Biella area, in the summer of 1944.

