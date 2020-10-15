When it comes to democracy, Kyrgyzstan is ahead of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia. And still has a long way to go.

One thing you have to say to the Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Dscheenbekow leave: With the announcement that he will vacate his post, he at least kept his word. This resignation distinguishes him in a striking way from the Belarusian permanent ruler Alexander Lukashenko. He continues to cling to his office and has even threatened with Live ammunition on peaceful protesters to shoot.

The recent events in Kyrgyzstan are also a unique selling point of the country in the entire region. After all, after 2005 and 2010, it is the third time that the Kyrgyz have got rid of their government. In contrast, the autocratic rulers of the other ex-Soviet republics in Central Asia seem to remain firmly in the saddle.

Only last Sunday, Tajikistan’s head of state Emomali Rachmon was celebrated for his “grandiose” victory in the presidential election, which he allegedly won with almost 91 percent of the vote. However, it must be doubted that Dscheenbekov’s resignation can defuse the political crisis in Kyrgyzstan and help the country achieve a minimum level of stability, perhaps even a fresh start.

The new head of government Sadyr Shaparov, nationalistic activities anything but unsuspicious, has in the past few days relied above all on the violence of his supporters rather than on real willingness to dialogue. On Thursday he declared himself the new president.

Schaparov’s announcement that he wants to do away with corruption and nepotism should also be viewed with skepticism. Because this undertaking is a Herculean task in a country in which the struggle of rival clans has a decisive influence on politics. And last but not least: in order to give the state organs the necessary legitimacy, new elections are needed as soon as possible. These must meet the criteria freely and fairly and take place under international observation. Unfortunately, this cannot be taken for granted in Kyrgyzstan. Not yet.