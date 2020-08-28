Under Shinzo Abe, Japan became a heavyweight in world politics. Because of his shift to the right, the national conservative remained unloved there.

TOKYO taz | On Monday, Shinzo Abe set a new record for the longest term in office of a Japanese prime minister. He had ruled for almost eight years without a break. But on Friday the conservative politician announced his resignation, although he still had a year in office. Chronic intestinal inflammation has flared up again, the almost 66-year-old justified his surprising step.

Now is the end of an era: As the first head of government to be born after the Second World War, Abe took up the promise to change the post-war order and build a “strong and prosperous” country. He wanted to increase Japan’s global political weight and oppose China’s rise to Asia’s supremacy.

But these goals divided minds in Japan. For some, Abe symbolized a chauvinistic, ultra-conservative and backward-looking Japan, as he did not want to show remorse for the Japanese war in Asia. Others saw him as a pragmatic reformer who strengthened the economy and the alliance with the US so that Japan “never descends to a second-class nation”, as he himself put it.

His recognizable achievement was to steer Japan into calm waters after years of constantly changing Prime Ministers. “The creation of stability was his essential success”, says the German Japan expert Sebastian Maslow. “At the same time, Abe has succeeded like few before him in efficiently controlling the bureaucracy and the press.” Therefore, his governing coalition was always able to achieve a two-thirds majority, especially since the opposition remained fragmented. Several cases of nepotism and corruption could not harm him. A long economic upturn ensured good weather.

Abe’s merit: Conservative consolidation in Japan

Voters paid a heavy price for not daring to experiment. The prime minister stuck to nuclear power despite polls showing a majority in favor of the exit. Japan introduced moral classes for more patriotism in schools. Political pressure silenced critical voices in the media and universities.

Abe was not able to realize his lifelong dream of revising the pacifist constitution. But he reinterpreted the document. Now the armed forces can take part in combat missions on the side of the alliance partner USA. Defense spending increased every year.

Against strong opposition, his government also enacted a law for the protection of state secrets against whistleblowers. Abe also set up a national security council and eased the ban on arms exports. “His successors inherit the strongest state that Japan has had since 1945,” says US analyst Tobias Harris, author of an Abe biography.

Whoever follows in the big footsteps is decided by his party. The favorites include ex-ministers Shigeru Ishiba and Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Taro Kono. The successor is likely to stick to the shift to the right.