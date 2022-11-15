It silly season is of course also available for team bosses. Binotto’s resignation would be imminent.

Being team boss for Ferrari is like becoming a trainer at Feyenoord. Basically you can never live up to the high expectations. If you finish in the top 3, you deliver a top performance, but the fans actually expect the win for the championship. Since Schumacher, Todt and Brawn are no longer present, things have not been stable for the team from Maranello.

Mattia Binotto has now held sway for four years. He took over from Maurizio Arrivibene (better known as Arie Van Benen). Since then, Ferrari hasn’t really made much headway. Under Arrivibene, Ferrari came second (2015), third (2016), second (2017) and second (2018). Arrivibene was fired at the beginning of 2019 in favor of Binotto, who did not do much better in the end: second (2019), sixth (2020), third (2021) and now second, although Mercedes is making great strides.

Dismiss Binotto

At Ferrari they are completely fed up, according to them Gazetto Dello Sport. This means that Binotto has to wiggle with a degree of probability bordering on certainty. The successor has also been announced. That is most likely Frederick Vasseur. There are a few logical explanations for this. Firstly, he is more of a racer and manager, while Binotto is mainly a techie.

The relationship between Leclerc and Vasseur is also very good. Leclerc is seen as the prodigy at Ferrari and seems to be having a bit more trouble with management at the moment. The then very young Charles Leclerc made his debut at Alfa Romeo and Vasseur was his team boss. Those two get along well.

The third reason: the contract with Alfa Romeo and Sauber is expiring, Audi is going to work there. Perhaps they want to appoint their own team boss at Audi. It is certain that Audi will leave its mark on Sauber more than Alfa Romeo did (in short, just a main sponsor).

Why does he have to leave?

The reasons for Binotto’s resignation are many. But according to the pink sports newspaper, it is mainly the way they lost the title fight. In the first half of the season, Ferrari predominantly had the faster car. Certainly in qualifying and often also in the race.

Due to technical failure, tactical misses and driver errors, competitor Red Bull won the drivers’ and constructors’ title with a very large lead. In short, it actually goes exactly as you would expect with a techie like Binotto: the car is good, the rest is rather shaky.

