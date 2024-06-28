Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

After the first TV debate between Biden and Trump, there is panic among the Democrats. Some are calling for Biden’s resignation and a successor.

Atlanta – It should have been Joe Bidens liberation, but now the doubts about the incumbent US President are greater than ever: In the first TV duel against Donald Trump on the occasion of the US election In 2024, the 81-year-old Democrat wanted to dispel skepticism about his suitability for the office of US president, but the plan did not work. During the debate against Trump, Biden regularly stumbled over his words, speaking indistinctly, quietly and with a hoarse voice. His weak performance in the TV debate overshadowed Trump’s performance, which was riddled with lies.

Immediately after the debate between Biden and Donald Trump the latter seems to be the winner of the evening, Biden is the loser of the TV duelBut that’s not all: Numerous politicians are now questioning Joe Biden as a possible presidential candidate in the 2024 US election. The Democrats have panicked a few months before the vote and are thinking out loud about replacing Biden with a successor. Progressive Democratic representatives are calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Weak performance in Biden’s TV debate: Panic among Democrats – calls for resignation and successor

A weak performance in the first TV debate with Donald Trump could prove fatal for Joe Biden. A quick survey by the US broadcaster CNN saw Trump as the clear winner of the duel. According to the poll, 67 percent of respondents voted for the 78-year-old, only 33 percent saw Biden as the winner. WashingtonPost wrote that Biden’s campaign team had internally acknowledged that the US president had struggled on the TV stage and that his performance had damaged his candidacy. “Biden is finished,” said Jay Surdukowski, a lawyer and Democratic activist from New Hampshire.

Weak performance in the TV debate: Joe Biden is considered the loser. Some Democrats are now calling for Biden’s resignation and a successor. © Gerald Herbert/AP

The 81-year-old Democrat’s halting and uncoordinated performance has now triggered a wave of panic within his party. As the New York Times reported that just minutes after the TV debate between Biden and Trump, there were already some desperate messages in the Democratic ranks. They were openly discussing whether it was too late to persuade Biden to step down in favor of a younger candidate. His party’s approval rating appears to be dwindling. “Biden will face a crescendo of calls for his resignation,” said an experienced Democratic strategist, according to the newspaper.

Biden’s resignation demanded after TV debate: Some Democrats demand successor for 2024 US election

The collective panic among Democrats over Joe Biden’s appearance in the TV debate could now lead to a possible successor to Biden being found in the coming days and weeks. If this happens, the effects on the ongoing US election campaign would be far-reaching. Close confidants of the president have so far repeatedly blocked critics who have attacked the 81-year-old with regard to his age and cognitive abilities.

But a Biden resignation and thus a possible successor now seems to be the only viable option for progressive Democrats. “Guys, the Democrats should nominate someone else – before it’s too late,” wrote Andrew Yang, a Democratic presidential candidate for 2020, to X. Yang added the hashtag “#swapJoeout.” “I wish Biden would reflect on his performance at the debate and then announce his decision to drop out of the race and leave the choice of the Democratic candidate to the party convention,” wrote journalist and Democrat Nicholas Kristof, according to Newsweek.

“Too late for change”: Biden’s resignation before the 2024 US election would have dramatic consequences

But can Joe Biden still “throw in the towel” and resign in the 2024 US election campaign? A possible successor to Joe Biden would have little time to actively gain points with voters in the coming months. It is questionable whether this will succeed and several Democrats agree that it is “too late for a change”. In a current analysis of the TV duel between Biden and Trump, NBCNews about the limited opportunities for change among the Democrats.

Biden’s resignation demanded: Who could be the Democrats’ successor

If Biden does not voluntarily decide to resign, there would have to be a revolt among the Democrat’s delegates. Even those who want a successor for Biden doubt that the party can simply push the 81-year-old aside. It is also unclear who could potentially succeed him. Hypothetical scenarios include Senator Chuck Schumer from New York, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi from California and Representative James E. Clyburn from South Carolina. In recent months, there have also been repeated rumors about Michelle Obama – but those around her have always denied them.

Currently, Biden is represented by his Vice President Kamala Harris She would also be Biden’s successor as president if he were to become incapacitated. However, she is not a potential Democratic candidate if Biden were to resign.

TV duel for the 2024 US election with consequences for Biden: successor debate sparked

The ForbesMagazine In view of the TV debate for the 2024 US election about possible successors to Biden, writes that California Governor Gavin Newsom could also be a potential candidate for the period after Biden’s resignation. Other Democratic governors who have achieved greater national recognition could also step up. Regardless of which candidate has the best chance, Biden’s resignation and a successor pose a major risk for the current election campaign. In the end, the Democrats could lose significantly in the 2024 US election. The debates within the party ranks that now follow will therefore not be easy. (fbu)